Sentinel Shout-Outs for March 29

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Jill Sydnor

Shippensburg Track and Field

The Greyhounds’ record-holder in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash added to her accolades in Saturday’s Tim Cook Memorial Invitational at Chambersburg, setting a Shippensburg record in the 400-meter dash with a win at 58.70 seconds. Sydnor went on to win the 200 (27.04) in the season-opening invitational.

Gabe Vigliano

Mechanicsburg Track and Field

Vigliano uncorked a javelin throw of 152 feet, 3 inches for the top mark at Saturday’s Upper Darby Relays. He and Ben Zehring (112-7) won the combined-distance javelin relay event. The Wildcats’ Hope McKenney, Noelle England, Raihana Yameogo and Olivia Walter also won the distance medley relay, and Lindsay Lambert and Ashley Nolan teamed up to win the pole vault relay.

Lindsey Haser

Trinity Softball

The Shamrock shortstop set the tone for her senior season by going 5 for 6 and driving in six runs over two games in a tournament at Bishop McDevitt. She belted a pair of home runs in Trinity’s 17-1 win over York Catholic and recorded a single, a double and a triple in a 13-1 win over the host Crusaders.

