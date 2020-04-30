Sentinel Senior Day: West Shore Christian Class of 2020 capsules

Sentinel Senior Day: West Shore Christian Class of 2020 capsules

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series

Name: Regan Kline

School: West Shore Christian

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer

College plans: Pennsylvania College of Technology, dental hygiene

What do you miss most: I miss eating lunch in Netto's office, being in Spanish class with Mrs. Hartshorn and seeing Coach Jo every day at lacrosse practice after school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories from my high school athletic career are all the fun times I have had with my teammates at practice. From dreading zig-zag drills during soccer season, to getting to be lacrosse goalie at our last practice earlier this year. All the memories I’ve made with my teammates will never be forgotten!

Name: Maddie Solomon

School: West Shore Christian

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer, basketball

College plans: Southeastern University, social work

Career goals: Get my masters and work with adoptions and foster care.

What do you miss most: I miss being a part of a team and getting to do the thing I love every day. Sports have always been a huge part of my life, and I miss running around and learning and improving with my teammates and coaches!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my athletic career is making it to the CCAC championship my junior year of soccer with a team of only 11 girls!

