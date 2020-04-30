Sentinel Senior Day: West Shore Christian Class of 2020 capsules

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

What do you miss most: I miss eating lunch in Netto's office, being in Spanish class with Mrs. Hartshorn and seeing Coach Jo every day at lacrosse practice after school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories from my high school athletic career are all the fun times I have had with my teammates at practice. From dreading zig-zag drills during soccer season, to getting to be lacrosse goalie at our last practice earlier this year. All the memories I’ve made with my teammates will never be forgotten!