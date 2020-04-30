Sentinel Senior Day: Trinity Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Andrew Root
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: St. Vincent College baseball, secondary education: history
What do you miss most: I miss taking the field every day with my fellow seniors and a very special group of guys.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we won 1-0 over Susquehanna Township. I threw a complete game shutout, my catcher called a great game and my team played a great game defensively. It was definitely the most fun I’ve had playing baseball.
Name: Ryan Berrigan
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Baseball, rugby, football, basketball
College plans: Seton Hill University football
Career goals: Get a job and give back to the community.
What do you miss most: Competing and friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Scoring the game's first touchdown against Camp Hill.
Name: Jackson Klingaman
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Lebanon Valley College, major in actuarial science
What do you miss most: Seeing my grandpa at every game cheering me on.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to Louisville freshman year for spring training.
Name: Danny Scott
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, basketball
College plans: Loyola University lacrosse, accounting
Career goals: I plan to major in accounting at Loyola with the goal of attending law school.
What do you miss most: I will miss not being able to play with my other senior friends and making memories with them on and off the field. The seniors on my lacrosse team have worked so hard over these last three years, and I will miss not having another attempt at a District 3 title and a run at a state championship.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite lacrosse memory is winning the District 3 championship my sophomore year against Palmyra in overtime.
Name: Cole Warnick
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, track & field, basketball
College plans: UNC Charlotte, major in biology
Career goals: Attend college and major in biology
What do you miss most: I miss seeing all my friends on a daily basis.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the District 3 lacrosse championship.
Name: Daniel Kosinski
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, wrestling
College plans: University of Scranton wrestling, international business with minor in German
Career goals: Real estate broker or to open a business together with my brother.
What do you miss most: My Trinity family.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Camp Hill in our last football game of the season in my junior year.
Name: Will Thropp
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, soccer
College plans: Clemson
What do you miss most: Being with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship in lacrosse.
Name: Dominic Zampogna
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
Career goals: Open up my own law firm.
What do you miss most: My friends and lacrosse.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship sophomore year.
Name: Connor McCarthy
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football
College plans: Loyola University of Maryland
Career goals: I would like to work in the business field.
What do you miss most: Lacrosse and seeing my friends
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship in 2018.
Name: Jack Murray
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football
College plans: Susquehanna University lacrosse, major in environmental studies
Career goals: Hopefully go to graduate school and become an urban planner.
What do you miss most: I miss the excitement of big games and my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing in and winning districts my sophomore year of lacrosse.
Name: Matthew Funk
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football
College plans: Undecided lacrosse
Career goals: OT or business — sports marketing
What do you miss most: Playing lacrosse with my "brothers" and being able to show the community where we could have possibly gone with lacrosse.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being with my "lacrosse brothers" and "football brothers" and beating rivals in lacrosse.
Name: Ava Christman
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, volleyball
College plans: Duquesne University, nursing
Career goals: Pediatric nurse practitioner
What do you miss most: I miss being with my friends and those I love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship for volleyball.
Name: Kayla Drabek
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Bethany College lacrosse, major in pre-veterinarian science
Career goals: My career goal after school is to run my own veterinarian clinic and do what I love best, which is helping animals.
What do you miss most: I miss going to the football games under the lights with my friends and participating in the THON.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is definitely the bus trips to away games when the entire team would sing along to the music and get ready for our game!
Name: Caroline O'Neil
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, cross country, basketball
College plans: United States Naval Academy, engineering
Career goals: I plan to be commissioned as a surface warfare officer
What do you miss most: Not being able to play lacrosse my senior year with my friends and sister, Gloria.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is sophomore year when I was able to play lacrosse and run cross country with my two sisters.
Name: Peyton Balaban
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, basketball
College plans: Catholic University of America, major in criminology
Career goals: To go to law school and get my JD degree
What do you miss most: Bus rides to away games with my team
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to the Giant Center for district championships.
Name: Angelina Niu
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Rugby
College plans: Life University rugby, biopsychology
Career goals: Doctorate in psychology or doctorate in chiropractic.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my people every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship sophomore year.
Name: Kya Lee
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Morgan State University, criminal justice and psychology
Career goals: Forensic scientist.
What do you miss most: Commons.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing games in the rain and being covered in mud.
Name: Amanda Smith
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Softball, tennis, swimming
College plans: Carnegie Mellon University softball, major in biology with chemistry pre-med
Career goals: My goal upon graduating college is to attend medical school.
What do you miss most: That's easy. I am heartbroken that I have missed my one and only chance to play on my beloved Shamrocks with my little sister Maddie, who is a freshman this year (we have been looking forward to playing together for years), and of course, all the memories that we would have made with my teammates. It should have been a great year for the Shamrocks!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: I have a favorite memory for each sport that I played at Trinity. For softball, my favorite softball team memory is winning the Diocesan tournament last season. My favorite individual memory is breaking Trinity's all-time school record for career strikeouts. For swimming, my favorite memory is competing in the Mid-Penn Plunge (four years in a row that swim meet was the morning after Trinity's Mini-Thon). My favorite tennis memory is winning the gold medal at Mid-Penn's and competing in districts with my awesome doubles partner, Brinley Orris.
Name: Madeleine McChesney
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, indoor track & field
College plans: Messiah College cross country, psychology major
Career goals: I plan to study psychology.
What do you miss most: Supporting everyone on the team as they run.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting snowed/hailed on at the end of a track meet.
Name: Christian Cirelli
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, football, wrestling
College plans: Mount St. Mary's, biology
Career goals: Continue to med school.
What do you miss most: Jokes with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Doing random things with my friends before (and during) track practices.
Name: Braylee Fetterolf
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, basketball
College plans: Undecided basketball, biology
Career goals: Either work in research or radiology to improve the lives of those who are sick.
What do you miss most: Coach Seymour's smile.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making t-shirts and posters for our friends when they went to states.
Name: Jonathan Banzhoff
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, rugby, football
College plans: King's College, marketing
Career goals: To be financially independent.
What do you miss most: I miss all of my friends and my team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory in high school was scoring a touchdown in my last game of football.
Name: Maria Ferraro
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, tennis, basketball
College plans: St. Francis University track & field, exercise physiology and pre-med
Career goals: My career goal after school is to become a physician.
What do you miss most: What I miss most is not seeing my teammates and coaches, as well as being a leader for the underclassmen. I remember how big of an impact the seniors had on me during my freshmen year, and I wanted to do the same for this years underclassmen.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my high school athletic career was going to states with my 4x100 relay team and placing third.
Name: D'Amonte Porter
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Shippensburg University, businesses and financial management
What do you miss most: Just being around my friends. Miss all you guys.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting that first win and being around everyone who pushed me to be the athlete I am today.
Name: Mary Kilcoyne
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, volleyball
College plans: Lebanon Valley College, accounting
What do you miss most: What I miss most is getting to experience the exciting atmosphere of competing at a meet while being with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my high school athletic career is when I trained with my 4x100 relay teammates and ended up competing at the 2019 PIAA state championship meet.
Name: Andrew Mott
School: Trinity
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: York College of Pennsylvania track & field, computer engineering
Career goals: Obtain a steady, well-paying job in my field.
What do you miss most: I'm going to miss Friday night football games the most. Nothing is more rewarding than getting a sack or tackle for loss under the lights.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting third place in districts sophomore year in shot put despite being the smallest guy there.
The 2020 Trinity Shamrocks spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Andrew Root
Velly Bartow
Jackson Klingaman
Anthony Powell
Gabriel Sheridan
Matthew Strawser
Boys Lacrosse
Daniel Kosinski
Danny Scott
Cole Warnick
Will Thropp
Nico Zampogna
Connor McCarthy
Matthew Funk
Connor Knittle
Mitchell Mazza
Jack Murray
Jack Penwell
Jason Rittman
Rece Shelly
Nate Stauffer
Boys Tennis
Devan Drendall
Seunghyn "Chad" Song
Martin Guillermo
Girls Lacrosse
Ava Christman
Kayla Drabek
Peyton Balaban
Jamie Carson
Olivia Daly
Lauren Karli
Caroline O'Neil
Bella Pykosh
Katie Sajer
Rugby
Ryan Berrigan
Angelina Niu
Jonathan Banzhoff
Softball
Amanda Smith
Alyssa McCombs
Kya Lee
Track & Field
Christian Cirelli
Madeleine McChesney
Braylee Fetterolf
Maria Ferraro
D'Amonte Porter
Erika Azizkhan
Caroline Dash
Mary Kilcoyne
Haley Salus
Elise Shore
Bentley Burke
Luke Capper
Joseph Geisler
Kyle Hamlet
Owen Leese
Andrew Mott
Cuinn O'Donnell
David Otteson
Nicholas Scherr
Jason Skreppen
Cole Warnick
Jonathan Banzhoff
