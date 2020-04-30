Sentinel Senior Day: Trinity Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Sentinel Senior Day: Trinity Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Andrew Root.jpg

Andrew Root.

Name: Andrew Root

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: St. Vincent College baseball, secondary education: history

What do you miss most: I miss taking the field every day with my fellow seniors and a very special group of guys.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we won 1-0 over Susquehanna Township. I threw a complete game shutout, my catcher called a great game and my team played a great game defensively. It was definitely the most fun I’ve had playing baseball.

Rugby - Ryan Berrigan.JPG

Ryan Berrigan.

Name: Ryan Berrigan

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Baseball, rugby, football, basketball

College plans: Seton Hill University football

Career goals: Get a job and give back to the community.

What do you miss most: Competing and friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Scoring the game's first touchdown against Camp Hill.

Jackson Klingaman.jpg

Jackson Klingaman.

Name: Jackson Klingaman

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Lebanon Valley College, major in actuarial science

What do you miss most: Seeing my grandpa at every game cheering me on.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to Louisville freshman year for spring training.

Boys Lacrosse - Danny Scott.jpg

Danny Scott.

Name: Danny Scott

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, basketball

College plans: Loyola University lacrosse, accounting

Career goals: I plan to major in accounting at Loyola with the goal of attending law school.

What do you miss most: I will miss not being able to play with my other senior friends and making memories with them on and off the field. The seniors on my lacrosse team have worked so hard over these last three years, and I will miss not having another attempt at a District 3 title and a run at a state championship.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite lacrosse memory is winning the District 3 championship my sophomore year against Palmyra in overtime.

Boys Lacrosse - Cole Warnick.jpg

Cole Warnick.

Name: Cole Warnick

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, track & field, basketball

College plans: UNC Charlotte, major in biology

Career goals: Attend college and major in biology

What do you miss most: I miss seeing all my friends on a daily basis.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the District 3 lacrosse championship.

Boys Lacrosse - Daniel Kosinski.jpg

Daniel Kosinski.

Name: Daniel Kosinski

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, wrestling

College plans: University of Scranton wrestling, international business with minor in German

Career goals: Real estate broker or to open a business together with my brother.

What do you miss most: My Trinity family.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Camp Hill in our last football game of the season in my junior year.

Boys Lacrosse - Will Thropp.JPG

Will Thropp.

Name: Will Thropp

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, soccer

College plans: Clemson

What do you miss most: Being with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship in lacrosse.

Dominic Zampogna .jpg

Dominic Zampogna.

Name: Dominic Zampogna

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

Career goals: Open up my own law firm.

What do you miss most: My friends and lacrosse.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship sophomore year.

Boys Lacrosse - Connor McCarthy.jpg

Connor McCarthy.

Name: Connor McCarthy

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football

College plans: Loyola University of Maryland

Career goals: I would like to work in the business field.

What do you miss most: Lacrosse and seeing my friends

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship in 2018.

Boys Lacrosse - Jack Murray.jpg

Jack Murray.

Name: Jack Murray

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football

College plans: Susquehanna University lacrosse, major in environmental studies

Career goals: Hopefully go to graduate school and become an urban planner.

What do you miss most: I miss the excitement of big games and my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing in and winning districts my sophomore year of lacrosse.

Boys Lacrosse - Matthew Funk.jpg

Matthew Funk.

Name: Matthew Funk

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football

College plans: Undecided lacrosse

Career goals: OT or business — sports marketing

What do you miss most: Playing lacrosse with my "brothers" and being able to show the community where we could have possibly gone with lacrosse.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being with my "lacrosse brothers" and "football brothers" and beating rivals in lacrosse.

Ava Christman.jpg

Ava Christman.

Name: Ava Christman

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, volleyball

College plans: Duquesne University, nursing

Career goals: Pediatric nurse practitioner

What do you miss most: I miss being with my friends and those I love.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship for volleyball.

Kayla Drabek.jpg

Kayla Drabek.

Name: Kayla Drabek

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Bethany College lacrosse, major in pre-veterinarian science

Career goals: My career goal after school is to run my own veterinarian clinic and do what I love best, which is helping animals.

What do you miss most: I miss going to the football games under the lights with my friends and participating in the THON.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is definitely the bus trips to away games when the entire team would sing along to the music and get ready for our game!

Caroline O'Neil.jpg

Caroline O'Neil.

Name: Caroline O'Neil

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, cross country, basketball

College plans: United States Naval Academy, engineering

Career goals: I plan to be commissioned as a surface warfare officer

What do you miss most: Not being able to play lacrosse my senior year with my friends and sister, Gloria.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is sophomore year when I was able to play lacrosse and run cross country with my two sisters.

Peyton Balaban.jpg

Peyton Balaban.

Name: Peyton Balaban

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, basketball

College plans: Catholic University of America, major in criminology

Career goals: To go to law school and get my JD degree

What do you miss most: Bus rides to away games with my team

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to the Giant Center for district championships.

Rugby - Angelina Niu.jpg

Angelina Niu.

Name: Angelina Niu

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Rugby

College plans: Life University rugby, biopsychology

Career goals: Doctorate in psychology or doctorate in chiropractic.

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my people every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship sophomore year.

Name: Kya Lee

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Morgan State University, criminal justice and psychology

Career goals: Forensic scientist.

What do you miss most: Commons.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing games in the rain and being covered in mud.

Amanda Smith.jpg

Amanda Smith.

Name: Amanda Smith

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Softball, tennis, swimming

College plans: Carnegie Mellon University softball, major in biology with chemistry pre-med

Career goals: My goal upon graduating college is to attend medical school.

What do you miss most: That's easy. I am heartbroken that I have missed my one and only chance to play on my beloved Shamrocks with my little sister Maddie, who is a freshman this year (we have been looking forward to playing together for years), and of course, all the memories that we would have made with my teammates. It should have been a great year for the Shamrocks!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: I have a favorite memory for each sport that I played at Trinity. For softball, my favorite softball team memory is winning the Diocesan tournament last season. My favorite individual memory is breaking Trinity's all-time school record for career strikeouts. For swimming, my favorite memory is competing in the Mid-Penn Plunge (four years in a row that swim meet was the morning after Trinity's Mini-Thon). My favorite tennis memory is winning the gold medal at Mid-Penn's and competing in districts with my awesome doubles partner, Brinley Orris.

Madeleine McChesney.jpg

Madeleine McChesney.

Name: Madeleine McChesney

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, indoor track & field

College plans: Messiah College cross country, psychology major

Career goals: I plan to study psychology.

What do you miss most: Supporting everyone on the team as they run.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting snowed/hailed on at the end of a track meet.

Name: Christian Cirelli

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, football, wrestling

College plans: Mount St. Mary's, biology

Career goals: Continue to med school.

What do you miss most: Jokes with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Doing random things with my friends before (and during) track practices.

Braylee Fetterolf.jpg

Braylee Fetterolf.

Name: Braylee Fetterolf

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, basketball

College plans: Undecided basketball, biology

Career goals: Either work in research or radiology to improve the lives of those who are sick.

What do you miss most: Coach Seymour's smile.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making t-shirts and posters for our friends when they went to states.

Jonathan Banzhoff, Trinity 2.JPG

Jonathan Banzhoff.

Name: Jonathan Banzhoff

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, rugby, football

College plans: King's College, marketing

Career goals: To be financially independent.

What do you miss most: I miss all of my friends and my team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory in high school was scoring a touchdown in my last game of football.

Maria Ferraro.jpg

Maria Ferraro.

Name: Maria Ferraro

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, tennis, basketball

College plans: St. Francis University track & field, exercise physiology and pre-med

Career goals: My career goal after school is to become a physician.

What do you miss most: What I miss most is not seeing my teammates and coaches, as well as being a leader for the underclassmen. I remember how big of an impact the seniors had on me during my freshmen year, and I wanted to do the same for this years underclassmen.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my high school athletic career was going to states with my 4x100 relay team and placing third.

D'Amonte Porter

D'Amonte Porter.

Name: D'Amonte Porter

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Shippensburg University, businesses and financial management

What do you miss most: Just being around my friends. Miss all you guys.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting that first win and being around everyone who pushed me to be the athlete I am today.

Mary Kilcoyne.jpg

Mary Kilcoyne.

Name: Mary Kilcoyne

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, volleyball

College plans: Lebanon Valley College, accounting

What do you miss most: What I miss most is getting to experience the exciting atmosphere of competing at a meet while being with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my high school athletic career is when I trained with my 4x100 relay teammates and ended up competing at the 2019 PIAA state championship meet.

Andrew Mott.jpg

Andrew Mott.

Name: Andrew Mott

School: Trinity

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: York College of Pennsylvania track & field, computer engineering

Career goals: Obtain a steady, well-paying job in my field.

What do you miss most: I'm going to miss Friday night football games the most. Nothing is more rewarding than getting a sack or tackle for loss under the lights.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting third place in districts sophomore year in shot put despite being the smallest guy there.

The 2020 Trinity Shamrocks spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Andrew Root

Velly Bartow

Jackson Klingaman

Anthony Powell

Gabriel Sheridan

Matthew Strawser

Boys Lacrosse

Daniel Kosinski

Danny Scott

Cole Warnick

Will Thropp

Nico Zampogna

Connor McCarthy

Matthew Funk

Connor Knittle

Mitchell Mazza

Jack Murray

Jack Penwell

Jason Rittman

Rece Shelly

Nate Stauffer

Boys Tennis

Devan Drendall

Seunghyn "Chad" Song

Martin Guillermo

Girls Lacrosse

Ava Christman

Kayla Drabek

Peyton Balaban

Jamie Carson

Olivia Daly

Lauren Karli

Caroline O'Neil

Bella Pykosh

Katie Sajer

Rugby

Ryan Berrigan

Angelina Niu

Jonathan Banzhoff

Softball

Amanda Smith

Alyssa McCombs

Kya Lee

Track & Field

Christian Cirelli

Madeleine McChesney

Braylee Fetterolf

Maria Ferraro

D'Amonte Porter

Erika Azizkhan

Caroline Dash

Mary Kilcoyne

Haley Salus

Elise Shore

Bentley Burke

Luke Capper

Joseph Geisler

Kyle Hamlet

Owen Leese

Andrew Mott

Cuinn O'Donnell

David Otteson

Nicholas Scherr

Jason Skreppen

Cole Warnick

Jonathan Banzhoff

