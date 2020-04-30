Sentinel Senior Day: Shippensburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Breaking our school's 4x800 record and just all the people who I became close to because of sports.

Name: Nick Gustafson

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Grove City College track & field and football, major in business

Career goals: Major in business and use that to eventually start my own gym.

What do you miss most: Playing football on Friday nights, competing in big invitationals in track and hanging out with friends whether it be on a field or in a classroom.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: It's hard to decide between the two, but it's either my winning catch my senior year in the first round of playoffs against Solanco or competing in the indoor state track championships in front of thousands of people. If I had to truly pick one it'd be my winning catch, but the state championship is still a close second.