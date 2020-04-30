Sentinel Senior Day: Shippensburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Chandler Durf
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Hagerstown CC baseball, radiology technician
Career goals: Become a CT scan technician.
What do you miss most: Having every day to enjoy the ball field, bus rides with the boys and meeting guys from other schools.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: It would have to be between the walk-off win against Big Spring last year, or the win against Greencastle-Antrim two years ago.
Name: Luke Davis
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Baseball, cross country, basketball
College plans: Penn State Mont Alto, aerospace engineering
What do you miss most: Baseball. Being on the mound and spending time with my team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Anytime I had the chance to step on the field or mound became a memory. There is no better feeling than when the umpire says, "Play ball."
Name: Andrew Kitner
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Marywood University, aviation
Career goals: Commercial pilot.
What do you miss most: Missing friends and senior year of baseball.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Greencastle-Antrim game during junior year.
Name: Kaden Burnett
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Air Force, security forces
Career goals: Border patrol agent.
What do you miss most: Enjoying the time with the people closest to me.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The crowd getting riled up right before kickoff. It really puts you in that moment where you're not focused on anything else but getting the win.
Name: Madalynn Collett
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, cheerleading
College plans: Undecided, dental hygiene
Career goals: To be successful in the dental field and help people have better smiles.
What do you miss most: I miss cheering during football season and hurdling.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my athletic career would have to be getting first place many times and beating my personal records in hurdling.
Name: Alex Doyle
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field
Career goals: To become an electrician.
What do you miss most: The friends and the memories we didn't get to make as school was coming to a close.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to states for high jump.
Name: Hayden Hunt
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Shippensburg University, supply chain management
Career goals: Qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games
What do you miss most: Racing.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing fourth at the 2019 District 3 cross country championships.
Name: Gabriella Nye
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, soccer, basketball
College plans: Widener University track & field and cross country, six-year program in doctor of physical therapy
Career goals: I want to work in an outpatient physical therapy clinic.
What do you miss most: I miss the people the most. I loved my soccer teammates and my track teammates. We had the best times together, so I just miss getting to spend time with them.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Breaking our school's 4x800 record and just all the people who I became close to because of sports.
Name: Nick Gustafson
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Grove City College track & field and football, major in business
Career goals: Major in business and use that to eventually start my own gym.
What do you miss most: Playing football on Friday nights, competing in big invitationals in track and hanging out with friends whether it be on a field or in a classroom.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: It's hard to decide between the two, but it's either my winning catch my senior year in the first round of playoffs against Solanco or competing in the indoor state track championships in front of thousands of people. If I had to truly pick one it'd be my winning catch, but the state championship is still a close second.
Name: Delonte Wilson
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, football
Career goals: Making money.
What do you miss most: Running track with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: School record in the 4×100 my junior year.
Name: Connor Tracy
School: Shippensburg
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Shippensburg University
Career goals: High school history teacher.
What do you miss most: Being able to see my friends and finishing out the year with them and my teachers.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Team dinners and celebrating victories with my teammates.
The 2020 Shippensburg Greyhounds spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Chandler Durf
Luke Davis
Andrew Kitner
Noah Jumper
Levi Yeager
Christian Melendez
Scott Witter
Max Kalb
Softball
Haley Bruck
Tyra Hill
Track & Field
Madalynn Collett
Gabriella Nye
Kaden Burnett
Aydin Butler
Ben Byers
Alex Doyle
Noah Foust
Nick Gustafson
Kohl Holderbaum
Hayden Hunt
Jacob Loy
Joey Massara
Jacob McCole
Aidan Mead
Harun Pacavar
Michael Reich
Alex Sharrow
Elijah Shively
Leury Suero
Conner Tracy
Delonte Wilson
