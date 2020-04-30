Sentinel Senior Day: Shippensburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Sentinel Senior Day: Shippensburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Chandler Durf, Shippensburg 1.JPG

Chandler Durf.

Name: Chandler Durf

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Hagerstown CC baseball, radiology technician

Career goals: Become a CT scan technician.

What do you miss most: Having every day to enjoy the ball field, bus rides with the boys and meeting guys from other schools.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: It would have to be between the walk-off win against Big Spring last year, or the win against Greencastle-Antrim two years ago.

Baseball - Luke Davis.jpg

Luke Davis.

Name: Luke Davis

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Baseball, cross country, basketball

College plans: Penn State Mont Alto, aerospace engineering

What do you miss most: Baseball. Being on the mound and spending time with my team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Anytime I had the chance to step on the field or mound became a memory. There is no better feeling than when the umpire says, "Play ball."

Baseball - Andrew Kitner.jpg

Andrew Kitner.

Name: Andrew Kitner

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Marywood University, aviation

Career goals: Commercial pilot.

What do you miss most: Missing friends and senior year of baseball.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Greencastle-Antrim game during junior year.

Name: Kaden Burnett

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Air Force, security forces

Career goals: Border patrol agent.

What do you miss most: Enjoying the time with the people closest to me.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The crowd getting riled up right before kickoff. It really puts you in that moment where you're not focused on anything else but getting the win.

Madalynn Collett, Shippensburg 1.JPG

Madalynn Collett.

Name: Madalynn Collett

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, cheerleading

College plans: Undecided, dental hygiene

Career goals: To be successful in the dental field and help people have better smiles.

What do you miss most: I miss cheering during football season and hurdling.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from my athletic career would have to be getting first place many times and beating my personal records in hurdling.

Track - Alex Doyle.jpg

Alex Doyle.

Name: Alex Doyle

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field

Career goals: To become an electrician.

What do you miss most: The friends and the memories we didn't get to make as school was coming to a close.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to states for high jump.

Hayden Hunt

Hayden Hunt.

Name: Hayden Hunt

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Shippensburg University, supply chain management

Career goals: Qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games

What do you miss most: Racing.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing fourth at the 2019 District 3 cross country championships.

Name: Gabriella Nye

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, soccer, basketball

College plans: Widener University track & field and cross country, six-year program in doctor of physical therapy

Career goals: I want to work in an outpatient physical therapy clinic.

What do you miss most: I miss the people the most. I loved my soccer teammates and my track teammates. We had the best times together, so I just miss getting to spend time with them.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Breaking our school's 4x800 record and just all the people who I became close to because of sports.

Track - Nick Gustafson.jpg

Nick Gustafson.

Name: Nick Gustafson

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Grove City College track & field and football, major in business

Career goals: Major in business and use that to eventually start my own gym.

What do you miss most: Playing football on Friday nights, competing in big invitationals in track and hanging out with friends whether it be on a field or in a classroom.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: It's hard to decide between the two, but it's either my winning catch my senior year in the first round of playoffs against Solanco or competing in the indoor state track championships in front of thousands of people. If I had to truly pick one it'd be my winning catch, but the state championship is still a close second.

Track - Delonte Wilson.jpg

Delonte Wilson.

Name: Delonte Wilson

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, football

Career goals: Making money.

What do you miss most: Running track with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: School record in the 4×100 my junior year.

Name: Connor Tracy

School: Shippensburg

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Shippensburg University

Career goals: High school history teacher.

What do you miss most: Being able to see my friends and finishing out the year with them and my teachers.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Team dinners and celebrating victories with my teammates.

The 2020 Shippensburg Greyhounds spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Chandler Durf

Luke Davis

Andrew Kitner

Noah Jumper

Levi Yeager

Christian Melendez

Scott Witter

Max Kalb

Softball

Haley Bruck

Tyra Hill

Track & Field

Madalynn Collett

Gabriella Nye

Kaden Burnett

Aydin Butler

Ben Byers

Alex Doyle

Noah Foust

Nick Gustafson

Kohl Holderbaum

Hayden Hunt

Jacob Loy

Joey Massara

Jacob McCole

Aidan Mead

Harun Pacavar

Michael Reich

Alex Sharrow

Elijah Shively

Leury Suero

Conner Tracy

Delonte Wilson

