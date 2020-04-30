Sentinel Senior Day: Red Land Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Kyle Hannon
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Baseball, basketball
College plans: Penn State baseball, major in business
Career goals: Complete a four-year degree at Penn State and potentially play professionally.
What do you miss most: The bus rides with the team, the practices and just being able to play.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning a state championship.
Name: Nick Fogelsanger
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Undecided
What do you miss most: Playing baseball and seeing my friends at school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning a state championship.
Name: Jake Cunkle
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Stevenson baseball, cyber security and digital forensics.
Career goals: Cyber security agent.
What do you miss most: Seeing my teammates and coaches every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the 2019 Class 5A state baseball championship.
Name: Reese Kauffman
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Baseball, football
College plans: Penn College of Technology, residential construction
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends and teammates in the halls of school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship my junior year.
Name: Luke Wagner
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: University of Georgia baseball, marketing
Career goals: MLB.
What do you miss most: Competing with the boys.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship.
Name: Belle Walls
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Delaware Valley University lacrosse, wildlife and conservation
Career goals: Going to college to be an exotic animal trainer.
What do you miss most: Lacrosse.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Bus rides to games and jamming out.
Name: Reise Rankin
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: University of Mississippi, major in dental hygiene
Career goals: Dental hygienist.
What do you miss most: Seeing my teammates every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Carlisle on senior night during junior year.
Name: Bella Beinhower
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: Syracuse University, major in information management and technology
Career goals: I’m unsure of my goals after Syracuse, but am excited for the opportunities I’ll be given.
What do you miss most: I miss making memories with my team the most. This year was the closest we’ve been throughout my four years at Red Land.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would either be beating Trinity my junior year or the last practice we had together this year.
Name: Grace Watson
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: Auburn University, biochemistry
Career goals: Attend medical school.
What do you miss most: Seeing my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Every memory is my favorite because that’s when I was the happiest and having the most fun, especially because my career got cut short due to injury.
Name: Allison Ezbiansky
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Softball, tennis
College plans: Robert Morris University, mathematics
Career goals: Hopefully study actuarial science at RMU, but if not, something in financial mathematics.
What do you miss most: Honestly, the atmosphere at Red Land. This school is truly a community.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The first game that I got called up to varsity with my best friend will be a game I will never forget. Being put into the game, actually getting the opportunity to show off my skill and doing it with my best friend will be something I’ll never forget.
Name: Lauren Edwards
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: West Chester University cross country, biology
Career goals: I plan to become a veterinarian and open my own clinic one day.
What do you miss most: I miss being able to see all my teammates and friends each day. No matter what was going on in my life, I could always count on them for a laugh.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: I have made countless memories and most of them are so positive. Though my favorite memory would have to be before each race or meet my teammates would gather around and I would lead us in a prayer so that we would all be positive and ready to go.
Name: Darren Shaffer
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, Cross country, basketball
College plans: East Stroudsburg University cross country/track & field, elementary education major
Career goals: Become an elementary school teacher and get a possible coaching job.
What do you miss most: Getting after it in practice and meets with my teammates, and the long bus rides to invitationals
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running through the three big bodies of water at the Carlisle Invitational junior year.
Name: Olivia Fetterolf
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey
College plans: University of Rhode Island
Career goals: I want to obtain my masters in speech pathology and eventually would like to work in a school as a speech pathologist.
What do you miss most: I miss practices with my team the most. The laughs and the memories that were made at every single practice. I miss getting to see my coach every day and putting my all into every single throw.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be when my best friend and I won a medal at the Cedar Cliff relays (track and field invitational) in javelin. We collectively scored high enough to place and it was a really great moment to have with her and myself. Little did I know that was the last invitational I would compete in, and it’s a great day that I can now remember and feel blessed to experience.
Name: Aiden Gonder
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Shippensburg University track & field and cross country, mechanical engineering
Career goals: There are a lot of ways you can go with a mechanical engineering degree and I hope to find the right career path while at Shippensburg.
What do you miss most: Coach Kell’s long speeches before practice and going to cross country camp over the summer.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running at the Carlisle invitational my junior year when there were three water crossings that were knee to hip high.
Name: Sara Cook
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Clemson University, major in nutrition
What do you miss most: I truly miss the workouts with the team and competing with my team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Racing at the Twin Valley Invitational.
Name: Andrew Hidden
School: Red Land
Sport(s): Track & field, tennis, cross country
College plans: Undecided, nursing
Career goals: My ultimate career goal is to become a physician. I'm going into nursing as a way to enter the healthcare field and find out how I most want to serve others.
What do you miss most: I miss all the jokes we shared as a team at practices.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Someone on the team telling the Red Robin waitress that it was our coach's birthday so they would sing and give him ice cream. Boys tennis is a spring sport and he was born in November.
The 2020 Red Land Patriots spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Adam Cramer
Aiden Draisey
Jaden Henline
Jake Cunkle
Kyle Hannon
Luke Wagner
Nick Fogelsanger
Reese Kauffman
Boys Lacrosse
Jakob Nagy
Ryan McGuinness
Cam Metzel
Mike Stank
Jacob Strausbaugh
Mitchell Zehring
Boys Tennis
Ibone Echazarra
Camden Kosovac
Andrew Hidden
Boys Volleyball
Nick Anderson
Jeff Baker
Kyle Constine
Justin Hertzog
Tyler Kazar
Evan Stock
Jacques Weedon
Girls Lacrosse
Belle Walls
Reise Rankin
Bella Beinhower
Grace Watson
Delanie Englert
Softball
Allison Ezbiansky
Track & Field
Darren Shaffer
Andrew Hidden
Olivia Fetterolf
Aiden Gonder
Jake Cubbler
Blake Davis
Braedan Farner
Wyatt Fox
Cayden Healey
Trevor Henderson
Ajay Horton
Shamar Hunt
Nicholas Jordan
Reese Kinney
Riley McCracken
Ethan Miscavige
Lucas Olds
Tanner Pressley
Logan Prye
Grayson Stanley
Zach Wolfe
Adam Zaami
Lauren Edwards
Sara Cook
