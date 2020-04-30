Sentinel Senior Day: Red Land Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Career goals: Become an elementary school teacher and get a possible coaching job.

What do you miss most: Getting after it in practice and meets with my teammates, and the long bus rides to invitationals

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running through the three big bodies of water at the Carlisle Invitational junior year.

Name: Olivia Fetterolf

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey

College plans: University of Rhode Island

Career goals: I want to obtain my masters in speech pathology and eventually would like to work in a school as a speech pathologist.

What do you miss most: I miss practices with my team the most. The laughs and the memories that were made at every single practice. I miss getting to see my coach every day and putting my all into every single throw.