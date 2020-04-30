Sentinel Senior Day: Red Land Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Sentinel Senior Day: Red Land Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Kyle Hannon.jpg

Kyle Hannon.

Name: Kyle Hannon

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Baseball, basketball

College plans: Penn State baseball, major in business

Career goals: Complete a four-year degree at Penn State and potentially play professionally.

What do you miss most: The bus rides with the team, the practices and just being able to play.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning a state championship.

Baseball - Nick Fogelsanger.jpg

Nick Fogelsanger.

Name: Nick Fogelsanger

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Undecided

What do you miss most: Playing baseball and seeing my friends at school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning a state championship.

Baseball - Jake Cunkle.jpg

Jake Cunkle.

Name: Jake Cunkle

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Stevenson baseball, cyber security and digital forensics.

Career goals: Cyber security agent.

What do you miss most: Seeing my teammates and coaches every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the 2019 Class 5A state baseball championship.

Baseball - Reese Kauffman.jpg

Reese Kauffman.

Name: Reese Kauffman

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Baseball, football

College plans: Penn College of Technology, residential construction

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends and teammates in the halls of school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship my junior year.

Luke Wager, Red Land 3.JPG

Luke Wagner.

Name: Luke Wagner

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: University of Georgia baseball, marketing

Career goals: MLB.

What do you miss most: Competing with the boys.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship.

Belle Walls

Belle Walls.

Name: Belle Walls

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Delaware Valley University lacrosse, wildlife and conservation

Career goals: Going to college to be an exotic animal trainer.

What do you miss most: Lacrosse.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Bus rides to games and jamming out.

Reise Rankin

Reise Rankin.

Name: Reise Rankin

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: University of Mississippi, major in dental hygiene

Career goals: Dental hygienist.

What do you miss most: Seeing my teammates every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Carlisle on senior night during junior year.

Girls Lacrosse - Bella Beinhower.jpeg

Bella Beinhower.

Name: Bella Beinhower

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: Syracuse University, major in information management and technology

Career goals: I’m unsure of my goals after Syracuse, but am excited for the opportunities I’ll be given.

What do you miss most: I miss making memories with my team the most. This year was the closest we’ve been throughout my four years at Red Land.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would either be beating Trinity my junior year or the last practice we had together this year.

Name: Grace Watson

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: Auburn University, biochemistry

Career goals: Attend medical school.

What do you miss most: Seeing my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Every memory is my favorite because that’s when I was the happiest and having the most fun, especially because my career got cut short due to injury.

Allison Ezbiansky, Red Land 2.JPG

Allison Ezbiansky.

Name: Allison Ezbiansky

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Softball, tennis

College plans: Robert Morris University, mathematics

Career goals: Hopefully study actuarial science at RMU, but if not, something in financial mathematics.

What do you miss most: Honestly, the atmosphere at Red Land. This school is truly a community.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The first game that I got called up to varsity with my best friend will be a game I will never forget. Being put into the game, actually getting the opportunity to show off my skill and doing it with my best friend will be something I’ll never forget.

Track - Lauren Edwards.jpeg

Lauren Edwards.

Name: Lauren Edwards

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: West Chester University cross country, biology

Career goals: I plan to become a veterinarian and open my own clinic one day.

What do you miss most: I miss being able to see all my teammates and friends each day. No matter what was going on in my life, I could always count on them for a laugh.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: I have made countless memories and most of them are so positive. Though my favorite memory would have to be before each race or meet my teammates would gather around and I would lead us in a prayer so that we would all be positive and ready to go.

Darren Shaffer, Red Land 2.JPG

Darren Shaffer.

Name: Darren Shaffer

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, Cross country, basketball

College plans: East Stroudsburg University cross country/track & field, elementary education major

Career goals: Become an elementary school teacher and get a possible coaching job.

What do you miss most: Getting after it in practice and meets with my teammates, and the long bus rides to invitationals

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running through the three big bodies of water at the Carlisle Invitational junior year.

Name: Olivia Fetterolf

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey

College plans: University of Rhode Island

Career goals: I want to obtain my masters in speech pathology and eventually would like to work in a school as a speech pathologist.

What do you miss most: I miss practices with my team the most. The laughs and the memories that were made at every single practice. I miss getting to see my coach every day and putting my all into every single throw.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be when my best friend and I won a medal at the Cedar Cliff relays (track and field invitational) in javelin. We collectively scored high enough to place and it was a really great moment to have with her and myself. Little did I know that was the last invitational I would compete in, and it’s a great day that I can now remember and feel blessed to experience.

Aiden Gonder, Red Land 1.JPG

Aiden Gonder.

Name: Aiden Gonder

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Shippensburg University track & field and cross country, mechanical engineering

Career goals: There are a lot of ways you can go with a mechanical engineering degree and I hope to find the right career path while at Shippensburg.

What do you miss most: Coach Kell’s long speeches before practice and going to cross country camp over the summer.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running at the Carlisle invitational my junior year when there were three water crossings that were knee to hip high.

Sara Cook, Red Land 3.JPG

Sara Cook.

Name: Sara Cook

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Clemson University, major in nutrition

What do you miss most: I truly miss the workouts with the team and competing with my team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Racing at the Twin Valley Invitational.

Name: Andrew Hidden

School: Red Land

Sport(s): Track & field, tennis, cross country

College plans: Undecided, nursing

Career goals: My ultimate career goal is to become a physician. I'm going into nursing as a way to enter the healthcare field and find out how I most want to serve others.

What do you miss most: I miss all the jokes we shared as a team at practices.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Someone on the team telling the Red Robin waitress that it was our coach's birthday so they would sing and give him ice cream. Boys tennis is a spring sport and he was born in November.

The 2020 Red Land Patriots spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Adam Cramer

Aiden Draisey

Jaden Henline

Jake Cunkle

Kyle Hannon

Luke Wagner

Nick Fogelsanger

Reese Kauffman

Boys Lacrosse

Jakob Nagy

Ryan McGuinness

Cam Metzel

Mike Stank

Jacob Strausbaugh

Mitchell Zehring

Boys Tennis

Ibone Echazarra

Camden Kosovac

Andrew Hidden

Boys Volleyball

Nick Anderson

Jeff Baker

Kyle Constine

Justin Hertzog

Tyler Kazar

Evan Stock

Jacques Weedon

Girls Lacrosse

Belle Walls

Reise Rankin

Bella Beinhower

Grace Watson

Delanie Englert

Softball

Allison Ezbiansky

Track & Field

Darren Shaffer

Andrew Hidden

Olivia Fetterolf

Aiden Gonder

Jake Cubbler

Blake Davis

Braedan Farner

Wyatt Fox

Cayden Healey

Trevor Henderson

Ajay Horton

Shamar Hunt

Nicholas Jordan

Reese Kinney

Riley McCracken

Ethan Miscavige

Lucas Olds

Tanner Pressley

Logan Prye

Grayson Stanley

Zach Wolfe

Adam Zaami

Lauren Edwards

Sara Cook

