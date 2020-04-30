Sentinel Senior Day: Northern Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Career goals: Attend college and earn a degree.

What do you miss most: The feeling of winning after a game and celebrating with the team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Field hockey team having a record season and going to states in my senior year.

Name: Mackenzie O'Haver

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Messiah College lacrosse, major in applied health science

Career goals: After school, I would like to become a doctor, start a family and volunteer coach for a local girls lacrosse team.

What do you miss most: Everything. I have been blessed with the best and most supportive teammates and coaches for my Northern lacrosse career that makes it so hard to say goodbye. I miss game day jitters, praying before games with the team and running to the team after a game (win or lose) from the goal cage.