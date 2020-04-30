Sentinel Senior Day: Northern Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Jaiten Holford
School: Northern
Sport(s): Baseball, wrestling
College plans: Penn State, pre-medicine
Career goals: I want to go to medical school and become a doctor.
What do you miss most: The teams and my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Traveling with the teams, from overnight hotel stays with wrestling to our spring trip to North Carolina for baseball.
Name: Noah Hayes
School: Northern
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Air National Guard, then Kutztown for criminal justice
Career goals: Career in law enforcement.
What do you miss most: Friends and team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing East Pennsboro.
Name: Nick Yinger
School: Northern
Sport(s): Baseball, golf, basketball
College plans: HACC Gettysburg
Career goals: Get a bachelors degree in accounting.
What do you miss most: Baseball and being around my friends and family members.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pitching against Carlisle High School. Pitching against Red Land in the Cumberland County Legion playoffs.
Name: Tyler Yohn
School: Northern
Sport(s): Baseball, football
College plans: McDaniel College baseball, major in marketing
What do you miss most: Seeing friends and playing sports for the last time wearing purple and white.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming back from 28-7 and beating Big Spring this past football season.
Name: Tim Geiser
School: Northern
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, basketball
College plans: West Virginia University, major civil engineering
What do you miss most: Talking to my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The time we went down to Christopher Newport for a team trip and beating Big Spring in football.
Name: Benjamin Bair
School: Northern
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: HACC, health sciences
Career goals: Physical therapist.
What do you miss most: Not being able to finish the season and missing out on senior events.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When the whole team tried to help me get a goal when we were crushing a game, and Nate stole the goal from me. He got a lot of crap for that.
Name: Mitchell Sanders
School: Northern
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: Pennsylvania College of Technology, automotive technology management
Career goals: Train to work in the automotive industry.
What do you miss most: Being with friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Bus rides and playing under the lights at home games!
Name: Rebert Thompson
School: Northern
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: Central Penn College, criminal justice
Career goals: Fish and game warden.
What do you miss most: Fun with friends and shop class.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Reaching the high bar.
Name: Caleb Deller
School: Northern
Sport(s): Boys volleyball
Career goals: Video production or film-making.
What do you miss most: My last season with the Northern volleyball family.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Singing Country Roads on the bus ride home from every away game in the 2019 season.
Name: Morgan McCarty
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer
College plans: Eastern University, business management
Career goals: Go to cosmetology school and own my own salon.
What do you miss most: Practice and school with my best friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Laughing until my stomach hurts with my teammates.
Name: Katie Ayers
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: Florida State University, undeclared major
Career goals: Biology and pre-med.
What do you miss most: Experiences and memories of senior year.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Mackenzie protecting me from fights during games.
Name: Nina Burns
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Duquesne University lacrosse
Career goals: Studying business law.
What do you miss most: Spending time with my friends on and off the field.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Central Dauphin last year by one goal.
Name: Hannah-Marie Starner
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: St. Vincent College lacrosse, major in integrated science
Career goals: To become a personal or athletic trainer and maybe owning my own gym some day.
What do you miss most: The little moments with my team. The bus rides, pregame jitters, pep talks, picking each other up when we’re down, cheering from the sidelines and playing the game I love with the people I love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Always running to Mac (our goalie) after every game (win or lose) and finishing as a team, whether that be keeping our heads held high and picking each other up after a loss, or congratulating each other and celebrating a well deserved win that we worked together to achieve.
Name: Kayla Michaels
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: Millersville University field hockey
Career goals: Attend college and earn a degree.
What do you miss most: The feeling of winning after a game and celebrating with the team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Field hockey team having a record season and going to states in my senior year.
Name: Mackenzie O'Haver
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Messiah College lacrosse, major in applied health science
Career goals: After school, I would like to become a doctor, start a family and volunteer coach for a local girls lacrosse team.
What do you miss most: Everything. I have been blessed with the best and most supportive teammates and coaches for my Northern lacrosse career that makes it so hard to say goodbye. I miss game day jitters, praying before games with the team and running to the team after a game (win or lose) from the goal cage.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: From going to districts for the first time, celebrating my 500th save with the team, watching Hannah Starner do the draw and to me and Coach Kevin’s lacrosse talks. I’m forever grateful for it all.
Name: Madelynn Gruber
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Shippensburg University, elementary education
Career goals: I want to be an elementary teacher somewhere in the Central Pennsylvania area.
What do you miss most: The sideline bench talks with my teammates after the game.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Spring 2018 and 2019, my lacrosse team made districts for the first time in Northern High School history.
Name: Grace Kennedy
School: Northern
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: College of Charleston, major in psychology
Career goals: Get a job in either social work or childhood psychology and one day own my own practice.
What do you miss most: My friends and good memories.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Probably all of the bus rides and getting to know so many genuine people.
Name: Kelsey Strayer
School: Northern
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Post University softball, criminal justice
Career goals: Not sure.
What do you miss most: Getting to compete with my best friends and seeing them every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the first round of districts my junior year to a higher ranked team, after only making it to the first round my freshman and sophomore year. Then going on and placing sixth in the district, finishing just short of making it to states.
Name: Makenzie Danz
School: Northern
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: HACC, major in nursing
Career goals: Get my degree in nursing to become a pediatric nurse.
What do you miss most: Bus rides and seeing my teammates every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating our rivals at home for the first time junior year.
Name: Payton Ebersole
School: Northern
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Coastal Carolina University softball, exercise and sports science
What do you miss most: Bus rides to and from away games.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting dinner with friends after games.
Name: Meredith Engle
School: Northern
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming, indoor track & field
College plans: Liberty University track & field, computer science
Career goals: I'm hoping to work for a government agency in cyber security.
What do you miss most: Spending time with my teammates and coaches at practice.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to Chick-fil-A with the track coaches and another teammate after the first day of districts last year.
Name: Marlee Starliper
School: Northern
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, indoor track & field
College plans: North Carolina State track & field and cross country
Career goals: Run professionally, go to the Olympics and have a career as an author.
What do you miss most: The sense of community that I feel at school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When my cross country team was second at states this year, placing second at Foot Locker Nationals and running a PR to win the Millrose Mile.
Name: Colleen Brubaker
School: Northern
Sport(s): Track & field, tennis
College plans: University of South Carolina
Career goals: To manage and eventually own a restaurant and be the chef.
What do you miss most: Seeing my friends every day and the fun we have during track season.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing third in Mid-Penn's after being seated in the last heat for shot put.
Name: Jackson Hazen
School: Northern
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming
College plans: Messiah College swimming
What do you miss most: I miss my teammates and the time we spent together.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My sophomore year in swimming, when we won a swim meet against our biggest rivals by one point.
