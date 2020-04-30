Sentinel Senior Day: Northern Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Sentinel Senior Day: Northern Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Jaiten Holford.jpg

Jaiten Holford.

Name: Jaiten Holford

School: Northern

Sport(s): Baseball, wrestling

College plans: Penn State, pre-medicine

Career goals: I want to go to medical school and become a doctor.

What do you miss most: The teams and my teammates. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Traveling with the teams, from overnight hotel stays with wrestling to our spring trip to North Carolina for baseball.

Baseball - Noah Hayes.jpg

Noah Hayes.

Name: Noah Hayes

School: Northern

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Air National Guard, then Kutztown for criminal justice

Career goals: Career in law enforcement.

What do you miss most: Friends and team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing East Pennsboro.

Baseball - Nick Yinger.jpg

Nick Yinger.

Name: Nick Yinger

School: Northern

Sport(s): Baseball, golf, basketball

College plans: HACC Gettysburg

Career goals: Get a bachelors degree in accounting.

What do you miss most: Baseball and being around my friends and family members.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pitching against Carlisle High School. Pitching against Red Land in the Cumberland County Legion playoffs.

Baseball - Tyler Yohn.jpg

Tyler Yohn.

Name: Tyler Yohn

School: Northern

Sport(s): Baseball, football

College plans: McDaniel College baseball, major in marketing

What do you miss most: Seeing friends and playing sports for the last time wearing purple and white.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming back from 28-7 and beating Big Spring this past football season.

Boys Lacrosse - Tim Geiser.jpg

Tim Geiser.

Name: Tim Geiser

School: Northern

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, basketball

College plans: West Virginia University, major civil engineering

What do you miss most: Talking to my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The time we went down to Christopher Newport for a team trip and beating Big Spring in football.

Boys Lacrosse - Benjamin Bair.jpg

Benjamin Bair.

Name: Benjamin Bair

School: Northern

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: HACC, health sciences

Career goals: Physical therapist.

What do you miss most: Not being able to finish the season and missing out on senior events.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: When the whole team tried to help me get a goal when we were crushing a game, and Nate stole the goal from me. He got a lot of crap for that.

Boys Lacrosse - Mitchell Sanders.jpg

Mitchell Sanders.

Name: Mitchell Sanders

School: Northern

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: Pennsylvania College of Technology, automotive technology management

Career goals: Train to work in the automotive industry.

What do you miss most: Being with friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Bus rides and playing under the lights at home games!

Boys Lacrosse - Rebert Thompson.jpg

Rebert Thompson.

Name: Rebert Thompson

School: Northern

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: Central Penn College, criminal justice

Career goals: Fish and game warden.

What do you miss most: Fun with friends and shop class.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Reaching the high bar.

Boys Volleyball - Caleb Deller.JPG

Caleb Deller.

Name: Caleb Deller

School: Northern

Sport(s): Boys volleyball

Career goals: Video production or film-making.

What do you miss most: My last season with the Northern volleyball family.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Singing Country Roads on the bus ride home from every away game in the 2019 season.

Name: Morgan McCarty

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer

College plans: Eastern University, business management

Career goals: Go to cosmetology school and own my own salon.

What do you miss most: Practice and school with my best friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Laughing until my stomach hurts with my teammates.

Girls Lacrosse - Katie Ayers.jpeg

Katie Ayers.

Name: Katie Ayers

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: Florida State University, undeclared major

Career goals: Biology and pre-med.

What do you miss most: Experiences and memories of senior year.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Mackenzie protecting me from fights during games.

Girls Lacrosse - Nina Burns.jpg

Nina Burns.

Name: Nina Burns

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Duquesne University lacrosse

Career goals: Studying business law.

What do you miss most: Spending time with my friends on and off the field.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Central Dauphin last year by one goal.

Girls Lacrosse - Hannah-Marie Starner.jpg

Hannah-Marie Starner.

Name: Hannah-Marie Starner

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: St. Vincent College lacrosse, major in integrated science

Career goals: To become a personal or athletic trainer and maybe owning my own gym some day.

What do you miss most: The little moments with my team. The bus rides, pregame jitters, pep talks, picking each other up when we’re down, cheering from the sidelines and playing the game I love with the people I love.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Always running to Mac (our goalie) after every game (win or lose) and finishing as a team, whether that be keeping our heads held high and picking each other up after a loss, or congratulating each other and celebrating a well deserved win that we worked together to achieve.

Girls Lacrosse Kayla Michaels.jpg

Kayla Michaels.

Name: Kayla Michaels

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: Millersville University field hockey

Career goals: Attend college and earn a degree.

What do you miss most: The feeling of winning after a game and celebrating with the team.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Field hockey team having a record season and going to states in my senior year.

Girls Lacrosse - Mackenzie O'Haver.jpg

Mackenzie O'Haver.

Name: Mackenzie O'Haver

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Messiah College lacrosse, major in applied health science

Career goals: After school, I would like to become a doctor, start a family and volunteer coach for a local girls lacrosse team.

What do you miss most: Everything. I have been blessed with the best and most supportive teammates and coaches for my Northern lacrosse career that makes it so hard to say goodbye. I miss game day jitters, praying before games with the team and running to the team after a game (win or lose) from the goal cage. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: From going to districts for the first time, celebrating my 500th save with the team, watching Hannah Starner do the draw and to me and Coach Kevin’s lacrosse talks. I’m forever grateful for it all.

Girls Lacrosse - Madelynn Gruber (action).jpg

Madelynn Gruber.

Name: Madelynn Gruber

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Shippensburg University, elementary education

Career goals: I want to be an elementary teacher somewhere in the Central Pennsylvania area. 

What do you miss most: The sideline bench talks with my teammates after the game.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Spring 2018 and 2019, my lacrosse team made districts for the first time in Northern High School history.

Girls Lacrosse - Grace Kennedy.jpeg

Grace Kennedy.

Name: Grace Kennedy

School: Northern

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: College of Charleston, major in psychology

Career goals: Get a job in either social work or childhood psychology and one day own my own practice.

What do you miss most: My friends and good memories.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Probably all of the bus rides and getting to know so many genuine people.

Softball - Kelsey Strayer.JPG

Kelsey Strayer.

Name: Kelsey Strayer

School: Northern

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Post University softball, criminal justice

Career goals: Not sure.

What do you miss most: Getting to compete with my best friends and seeing them every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the first round of districts my junior year to a higher ranked team, after only making it to the first round my freshman and sophomore year. Then going on and placing sixth in the district, finishing just short of making it to states.

Softball - Makenzie Danz.jpg

Makenzie Danz.

Name: Makenzie Danz

School: Northern

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: HACC, major in nursing

Career goals: Get my degree in nursing to become a pediatric nurse.

What do you miss most: Bus rides and seeing my teammates every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating our rivals at home for the first time junior year.

Name: Payton Ebersole

School: Northern

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Coastal Carolina University softball, exercise and sports science

What do you miss most: Bus rides to and from away games.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting dinner with friends after games.

Track - Meredith Engle.jpg

Meredith Engle.

Name: Meredith Engle

School: Northern

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming, indoor track & field

College plans: Liberty University track & field, computer science

Career goals: I'm hoping to work for a government agency in cyber security.

What do you miss most: Spending time with my teammates and coaches at practice.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to Chick-fil-A with the track coaches and another teammate after the first day of districts last year.

Marlee Starliper, Northern 1.JPG

Marlee Starliper.

Name: Marlee Starliper

School: Northern

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, indoor track & field

College plans: North Carolina State track & field and cross country

Career goals: Run professionally, go to the Olympics and have a career as an author.

What do you miss most: The sense of community that I feel at school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: When my cross country team was second at states this year, placing second at Foot Locker Nationals and running a PR to win the Millrose Mile.

Track - Colleen Brubaker.jpg

Colleen Brubaker.

Name: Colleen Brubaker

School: Northern

Sport(s): Track & field, tennis

College plans: University of South Carolina

Career goals: To manage and eventually own a restaurant and be the chef.

What do you miss most: Seeing my friends every day and the fun we have during track season.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing third in Mid-Penn's after being seated in the last heat for shot put.

Track - Jackson Hazen.jpg

Jackson Hazen.

Name: Jackson Hazen

School: Northern

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming

College plans: Messiah College swimming

What do you miss most: I miss my teammates and the time we spent together.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My sophomore year in swimming, when we won a swim meet against our biggest rivals by one point.

Baseball

Blake Markwood

Bryce Andrews

Eddie Ensor

Jaiten Holford

Luke Horvath

Nick Yinger

Noah Hayes

Sam Wareham

Tyler Yohn

Boys Lacrosse

Tim Geiser

Rebert Thompson

Jaron Jordan

Nate Cherok

Donovan Bair

Matt Crager

Matt Brenizer

Mitchell Sanders

Pierce Feite

Benjamin Bair

Wyatt Hamell

Boys Tennis

Luke Parker

Danny Liam

Boys Volleyball

Caleb Deller

Girls Lacrosse

Katie Ayers

Nina Burns

Grace Kennedy

Morgan McCarty

Hannah-Marie Starner

Madelynn Gruber

Kayla Michaels

Mackenzie O'Haver

Kasey Davis

Softball

Gracie Bellan

Makenzie Danz

Payton Ebersole

Fallon Kelley

Kelsey Strayer

Track & Field

Aaron Argot

Allan Burns

Jackson Fisher

Wes Gessaman

Aric Graham

Jackson Hazen

John Kauffman

Eugene Klesser

Michael Kurten

Caleb Palmer

Ty Regan

Kyle Swartz

Zachary Urich

Aidan Wenger

Josiah Wenrich

Katie Anthony

Colleen Brubaker

Meredith Engle

Taylor Hoffman

Sierra Holubowicz

Cara Klinger

Emily McKenzie

Shea Paxton

Jonna Rinehart

Abigail Soerens

Evangeline Soerens

Marlee Starliper

Elena Stonge

Camille Waits

