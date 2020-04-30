Sentinel Senior Day: Mechanicsburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Sentinel Senior Day: Mechanicsburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Tyler Schwarzman.JPG

Tyler Schwarzman.

Name: Tyler Schwarzman

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Baseball, football, basketball

College plans: Washington College baseball, communication and media studies

Career goals: I hope to work in the sports industry, specifically as a broadcaster, journalist, reporter and/or coach.

What do you miss most: I miss laughing and playing baseball with my teammates every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is hitting a walk-off against Big Spring last season.

Ryan Flor

Ryan Flor.

Name: Ryan Flor

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Baseball, basketball, golf

Career goals: Join US Marine Corps and make a career from the military.

What do you miss most: The relationships with the players on my teams and the coaches I played with. Going to practice every day after school and working and grinding with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to district playoffs my junior year for varsity baseball.

Baseball - Matthew Flaherty 3.jpg

Matthew Flaherty.

Name: Matthew Flaherty

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Baseball, cross country

College plans: Juniata College baseball

Career goals: I would love to continue my career playing baseball after my college career or find a job after my education that would help me to make the most out of what I’ve learned.

What do you miss most: The things I miss the most is seeing my friends and playing baseball with my amazing teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is being a part of our playoff-bound baseball team my junior year.

Name: Josiah Steffan

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Undecided baseball, double major in mathematics and education

Career goals: To teach high school mathematics at a public school.

What do you miss most: I miss social interaction with people, especially my teammates. I also miss working hard on mechanics in preparation for the baseball season.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The spring trip to North Carolina junior year.

Baseball - Will Hoover.jpg

William Hoover.

Name: William Hoover

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Baseball, football, soccer, basketball

College plans: Bucknell University, mechanical engineering

Career goals: To use what I have cumulatively learned over my life to have a positive impact in society. Specifically problem solving to help engineer solutions for an ever-changing interdependent society. 

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my teammates daily. You can always play the sport of baseball in the future, but the season in the past full of memories yet to be created and bonds can't be salvaged. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Football — scoring the opening touchdown against our rival Northern on salute to service night. The atmosphere was indescribable. You couldn't ask for a better game. Baseball — being the runner batted in by Tyler Schwarzman for a walk-off single against Big Spring.

Name: Dakota Williams

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football

Career goals: Navy.

What do you miss most: Playing with Bishop McDevitt.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Game we held for Bishop McDevitt.

Ben Bright

Ben Bright.

Name: Ben Bright

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys tennis

College plans: Undecided

Career goals: Undecided

What do you miss most: The tennis season.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Long van rides to away matches.

Pepe Renteria

Pepe Renteria-Aguilera.

Name: Pepe Renteria-Aguilera

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys tennis, track & field, cross country, wrestling

College plans: Messiah or Penn State, engineering

Career goals: I hope to become and engineer and design things that will make life easier for people.

What do you miss most: I really miss seeing all my friends and teachers.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting into states as a team by only two points in the districts race in cross country. Getting my first pin in varsity for wrestling.

Boys Tennis - Johann Riebe.jpg

Johann Riebe.

Name: Johann Riebe

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys tennis, water polo, swimming

College plans: George Washington University, major in international affairs

Career goals: I’m in the Navy ROTC program, so I will be serving in the Navy after college.

What do you miss most: Seeing all my friends and teachers.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: During water polo season junior and senior years, going to watch the championship game for the Beast of the East tournament.

Name: Tanner Patchett

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys tennis, soccer

College plans: HACC, business management

Career goals: Manage and own my own business.

What do you miss most: Soccer.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to states for soccer in 11th grade.

James Wetherhold, Mechanicsburg 3.JPG

James Wetherhold.

Name: James Wetherhold

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys tennis, swimming

College plans: University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

Career goals: Mechanical engineering

What do you miss most: Going out there and playing.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Watching my younger brother Andrew break our 31-year-old high school record in the 50 freestyle swimming event.

Boys Volleyball - Justin Horst_01.jpg

Justin Horst.

Name: Justin Horst

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Boys volleyball, basketball

College plans: Undecided volleyball

Career goals: I would like to do something with law enforcement.

What do you miss most: I miss volleyball tournaments because it was the day I could play volleyball all day and it was a blast.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The Northern game junior year because it was one of our best games as a team.

Girls Lacrosse - Annabelle Robinson.jpg

Annabelle Robinson.

Name: Annabella "AB" Robinson

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: Wilmington University lacrosse

Career goals: Work in professional sports marketing.

What do you miss most: Playing lacrosse and seeing my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: When field hockey made it to districts this year, and it was clear the game would be our last game, Coach Brown put all of the seniors in to play together one final time.

Girls Lacrosse - Anna Lougee.JPG

Anna Lougee.

Name: Anna Lougee

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer

College plans: Lebanon Valley College lacrosse, major in marketing

Career goals: Work in marketing or community outreach division of a sports team.

What do you miss most: Playing my senior season of lacrosse, hanging out with my friends, the powderpuff football game, prom and graduation!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning Mechanicsburg's first girls lacrosse game when I was a freshman.

Softball - Alexa Elicker 2.jpeg

Alexa Elicker.

Name: Alexa Elicker

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Messiah College, accelerated occupational therapy program

Career goals: To work with young children as an occupational therapist.

What do you miss most: My teammates and coaches, and just playing the game I love!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My sophomore year we were Keystone Division champs for the first time in school history!

Softball - Sutton Vaughn.jpg

Sutton Vaughn.

Name: Sutton Vaughn

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Georgetown University, political science

Career goals: To become a lawyer.

What do you miss most: I miss bonding with my team every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying for districts my junior year.

Track - Keegan Neill.jpeg

Keegan Neill.

Name: Keegan Neill

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, rugby, football

College plans: Saint Vincent College football, pre-allied health major

Career goals: Athletic trainer.

What do you miss most: That family feeling. I miss balling out with my guys.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playoff berth for sure. First time in 10 years.

Molly Snyder

Molly Snyder.

Name: Molly Snyder

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming

College plans: Lock Haven University cross country and track & field, special education and early childhood education

What do you miss most: Competing.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was when the girls cross country team made states for the first time in school history.

Track - Molly Gulden.JPG

Molly Gulden.

Name: Molly Gulden

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, tennis

College plans: Penn State, major in earth science and policy

What do you miss most: I miss competing and working out with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is running the 300 hurdles at districts in 2019 and seeing that I had run a 46.77, which meant that I broke our school record.

Name: James Lockwood

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: Cedarville University, biblical studies

Career goals: To become a pastor.

What do you miss most: Being with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The bus rides home after winning track meets.

Grace Wiedman, Mechanicsburg 2.JPG

Grace Wiedman.

Name: Grace Wiedman

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Gap year of ministry. Messiah College track & field, indoor track & field, cross country, applied health sciences

Career goals: I wish to become a doctor of occupational therapy, focusing my practice on individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

What do you miss most: I miss the environment of the team. The girls of Mechanicsburg cross country and track & field were some of my best friends in high school, and it was heartbreaking to see our season cut short. They made each and every run and workout worth it. They inspired me to give my all and pushed me to accomplish things I never thought I could.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being the first Mechanicsburg girls cross country team to qualify for states this past season. It was a truly unforgettable day to see all our hard work culminate in such a rewarding and exciting way at the District 3 championships. It is a race I will never forget.

Name: Sarah Levy

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: University of Pittsburgh, nursing

Career goals: Become a nurse.

What do you miss most: Being on a team and having a group of people who you can trust and relate to inside and outside of school.

Name: Sydney Nolan

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, gymnastics, tennis

College plans: Brigham Young University, major in special education

Career goals: I plan to attend BYU and tentatively major in special education.

What do you miss most: I miss being with a team and cheering each other on. I love the team atmosphere that sports provides, and I really miss everyone who made my experiences memorable and super fun!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: When I was a freshman, I raced the 4x400 with my older sister and a few other girls. It was so fun to be able to race with my sister, and I really loved running the 4x400 because it was the last event and I loved the relay aspect of it.

Track - Brooke Bowen.jpg

Brooke Bowen.

Name: Brooke Bowen

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: University of Pittsburgh

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends and the overall team camaraderie. The atmosphere was competitive, but still supportive. Everyone truly wanted you to do your best.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: There was thunder and lightning at the Hershey meet last year. The meet was postponed for 30 minutes. The girls had a cuddle circle and ate Goldfish, while the boys lifted the javelins and yelled at the sky to "Try me!" We were able to make the best out of a crappy situation.

The 2020 Mechanicsburg Wildcats spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Michael Allen

Matthew Flaherty

William Hoover

Josiah Steffan

Tyler Schwarzman

Ryan Flor

Boys Lacrosse

Dakota Williams

Brando Aristy

Boys Tennis

Samuel McMullan

Johann Reibe

James Wetherhold

Ben Bright

Tanner Patchett

Pepe Renteria-Aguilera

Boys Volleyball

Justin Horst

Ethan Smith

Girls Lacrosse

Taylor Slembarski

Annabella Robinson

Jade Klebe

Ana Plastina

Olivia Anderson

Cassidy Lenker

Anna Lougee

Sarah Levy

Rugby

Keegan Neill

Softball

Alexa Elicker

Amber Small

Sutton Vaughn

Track & Field

James Lockwood

Colin Arroyo

Kyle Costello

Robert Fournier

Sachet Ghimire

Jacob Layton

Cole Lutcavage

Dean Maxwell

Antonio Munoz

Miles Paleveda

William Reeder

Andrew Waldman

Brooke Bowen

Laurel Gaston

Kaeli Hart

Lindsey Johns

Sydney Nolan

Carley Trostle

Grace Wiedman

Molly Gulden

Grace Wiedman

Sydney Nolan

Molly Snyder

Sarah Levy

Keegan Neill

Pepe Renteria-Aguilera

Olivia Anderson

Cassidy Lenker

