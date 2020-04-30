Sentinel Senior Day: Mechanicsburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Tyler Schwarzman
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Baseball, football, basketball
College plans: Washington College baseball, communication and media studies
Career goals: I hope to work in the sports industry, specifically as a broadcaster, journalist, reporter and/or coach.
What do you miss most: I miss laughing and playing baseball with my teammates every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is hitting a walk-off against Big Spring last season.
Name: Ryan Flor
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Baseball, basketball, golf
Career goals: Join US Marine Corps and make a career from the military.
What do you miss most: The relationships with the players on my teams and the coaches I played with. Going to practice every day after school and working and grinding with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to district playoffs my junior year for varsity baseball.
Name: Matthew Flaherty
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Baseball, cross country
College plans: Juniata College baseball
Career goals: I would love to continue my career playing baseball after my college career or find a job after my education that would help me to make the most out of what I’ve learned.
What do you miss most: The things I miss the most is seeing my friends and playing baseball with my amazing teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is being a part of our playoff-bound baseball team my junior year.
Name: Josiah Steffan
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Undecided baseball, double major in mathematics and education
Career goals: To teach high school mathematics at a public school.
What do you miss most: I miss social interaction with people, especially my teammates. I also miss working hard on mechanics in preparation for the baseball season.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The spring trip to North Carolina junior year.
Name: William Hoover
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Baseball, football, soccer, basketball
College plans: Bucknell University, mechanical engineering
Career goals: To use what I have cumulatively learned over my life to have a positive impact in society. Specifically problem solving to help engineer solutions for an ever-changing interdependent society.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my teammates daily. You can always play the sport of baseball in the future, but the season in the past full of memories yet to be created and bonds can't be salvaged.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Football — scoring the opening touchdown against our rival Northern on salute to service night. The atmosphere was indescribable. You couldn't ask for a better game. Baseball — being the runner batted in by Tyler Schwarzman for a walk-off single against Big Spring.
Name: Dakota Williams
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football
Career goals: Navy.
What do you miss most: Playing with Bishop McDevitt.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Game we held for Bishop McDevitt.
Name: Ben Bright
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys tennis
College plans: Undecided
Career goals: Undecided
What do you miss most: The tennis season.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Long van rides to away matches.
Name: Pepe Renteria-Aguilera
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys tennis, track & field, cross country, wrestling
College plans: Messiah or Penn State, engineering
Career goals: I hope to become and engineer and design things that will make life easier for people.
What do you miss most: I really miss seeing all my friends and teachers.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting into states as a team by only two points in the districts race in cross country. Getting my first pin in varsity for wrestling.
Name: Johann Riebe
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys tennis, water polo, swimming
College plans: George Washington University, major in international affairs
Career goals: I’m in the Navy ROTC program, so I will be serving in the Navy after college.
What do you miss most: Seeing all my friends and teachers.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: During water polo season junior and senior years, going to watch the championship game for the Beast of the East tournament.
Name: Tanner Patchett
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys tennis, soccer
College plans: HACC, business management
Career goals: Manage and own my own business.
What do you miss most: Soccer.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to states for soccer in 11th grade.
Name: James Wetherhold
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys tennis, swimming
College plans: University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
Career goals: Mechanical engineering
What do you miss most: Going out there and playing.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Watching my younger brother Andrew break our 31-year-old high school record in the 50 freestyle swimming event.
Name: Justin Horst
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Boys volleyball, basketball
College plans: Undecided volleyball
Career goals: I would like to do something with law enforcement.
What do you miss most: I miss volleyball tournaments because it was the day I could play volleyball all day and it was a blast.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The Northern game junior year because it was one of our best games as a team.
Name: Annabella "AB" Robinson
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: Wilmington University lacrosse
Career goals: Work in professional sports marketing.
What do you miss most: Playing lacrosse and seeing my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When field hockey made it to districts this year, and it was clear the game would be our last game, Coach Brown put all of the seniors in to play together one final time.
Name: Anna Lougee
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, soccer
College plans: Lebanon Valley College lacrosse, major in marketing
Career goals: Work in marketing or community outreach division of a sports team.
What do you miss most: Playing my senior season of lacrosse, hanging out with my friends, the powderpuff football game, prom and graduation!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning Mechanicsburg's first girls lacrosse game when I was a freshman.
Name: Alexa Elicker
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Messiah College, accelerated occupational therapy program
Career goals: To work with young children as an occupational therapist.
What do you miss most: My teammates and coaches, and just playing the game I love!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My sophomore year we were Keystone Division champs for the first time in school history!
Name: Sutton Vaughn
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Georgetown University, political science
Career goals: To become a lawyer.
What do you miss most: I miss bonding with my team every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying for districts my junior year.
Name: Keegan Neill
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, rugby, football
College plans: Saint Vincent College football, pre-allied health major
Career goals: Athletic trainer.
What do you miss most: That family feeling. I miss balling out with my guys.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playoff berth for sure. First time in 10 years.
Name: Molly Snyder
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming
College plans: Lock Haven University cross country and track & field, special education and early childhood education
What do you miss most: Competing.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was when the girls cross country team made states for the first time in school history.
Name: Molly Gulden
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, tennis
College plans: Penn State, major in earth science and policy
What do you miss most: I miss competing and working out with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is running the 300 hurdles at districts in 2019 and seeing that I had run a 46.77, which meant that I broke our school record.
Name: James Lockwood
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Cedarville University, biblical studies
Career goals: To become a pastor.
What do you miss most: Being with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The bus rides home after winning track meets.
Name: Grace Wiedman
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Gap year of ministry. Messiah College track & field, indoor track & field, cross country, applied health sciences
Career goals: I wish to become a doctor of occupational therapy, focusing my practice on individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.
What do you miss most: I miss the environment of the team. The girls of Mechanicsburg cross country and track & field were some of my best friends in high school, and it was heartbreaking to see our season cut short. They made each and every run and workout worth it. They inspired me to give my all and pushed me to accomplish things I never thought I could.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being the first Mechanicsburg girls cross country team to qualify for states this past season. It was a truly unforgettable day to see all our hard work culminate in such a rewarding and exciting way at the District 3 championships. It is a race I will never forget.
Name: Sarah Levy
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: University of Pittsburgh, nursing
Career goals: Become a nurse.
What do you miss most: Being on a team and having a group of people who you can trust and relate to inside and outside of school.
Name: Sydney Nolan
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, gymnastics, tennis
College plans: Brigham Young University, major in special education
Career goals: I plan to attend BYU and tentatively major in special education.
What do you miss most: I miss being with a team and cheering each other on. I love the team atmosphere that sports provides, and I really miss everyone who made my experiences memorable and super fun!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When I was a freshman, I raced the 4x400 with my older sister and a few other girls. It was so fun to be able to race with my sister, and I really loved running the 4x400 because it was the last event and I loved the relay aspect of it.
Name: Brooke Bowen
School: Mechanicsburg
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: University of Pittsburgh
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends and the overall team camaraderie. The atmosphere was competitive, but still supportive. Everyone truly wanted you to do your best.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: There was thunder and lightning at the Hershey meet last year. The meet was postponed for 30 minutes. The girls had a cuddle circle and ate Goldfish, while the boys lifted the javelins and yelled at the sky to "Try me!" We were able to make the best out of a crappy situation.
The 2020 Mechanicsburg Wildcats spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Michael Allen
Matthew Flaherty
William Hoover
Josiah Steffan
Tyler Schwarzman
Ryan Flor
Boys Lacrosse
Dakota Williams
Brando Aristy
Boys Tennis
Samuel McMullan
Johann Reibe
James Wetherhold
Ben Bright
Tanner Patchett
Pepe Renteria-Aguilera
Boys Volleyball
Justin Horst
Ethan Smith
Girls Lacrosse
Taylor Slembarski
Annabella Robinson
Jade Klebe
Ana Plastina
Olivia Anderson
Cassidy Lenker
Anna Lougee
Sarah Levy
Rugby
Keegan Neill
Softball
Alexa Elicker
Amber Small
Sutton Vaughn
Track & Field
James Lockwood
Colin Arroyo
Kyle Costello
Robert Fournier
Sachet Ghimire
Jacob Layton
Cole Lutcavage
Dean Maxwell
Antonio Munoz
Miles Paleveda
William Reeder
Andrew Waldman
Brooke Bowen
Laurel Gaston
Kaeli Hart
Lindsey Johns
Sydney Nolan
Carley Trostle
Grace Wiedman
Molly Gulden
Grace Wiedman
Sydney Nolan
Molly Snyder
Sarah Levy
Keegan Neill
Pepe Renteria-Aguilera
Olivia Anderson
Cassidy Lenker
