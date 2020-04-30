Sentinel Senior Day: Mechanicsburg Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Career goals: I wish to become a doctor of occupational therapy, focusing my practice on individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

What do you miss most: I miss the environment of the team. The girls of Mechanicsburg cross country and track & field were some of my best friends in high school, and it was heartbreaking to see our season cut short. They made each and every run and workout worth it. They inspired me to give my all and pushed me to accomplish things I never thought I could.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being the first Mechanicsburg girls cross country team to qualify for states this past season. It was a truly unforgettable day to see all our hard work culminate in such a rewarding and exciting way at the District 3 championships. It is a race I will never forget.

Name: Sarah Levy

School: Mechanicsburg

Sport(s): Track & field, lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: University of Pittsburgh, nursing

Career goals: Become a nurse.