Sentinel Senior Day: East Pennsboro Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Seniors.jpg

East Pennsboro baseball seniors: Jack Thompson, Jake Madden, Mason Scheib, Zach Garlinger, Noah Pritchard, Stephen Copp, Max Cathers, Alejandro Escalet and Evan Coffey.

Name: Jack Thompson

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Baseball, golf

College plans: Ursinus, biology/pre-med major

Career Goals: Attend medical school.

What do you miss most: Being able to play and see my friends from school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Northern last year for the Capital Division title.

Name: Jake Madden

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Baseball, basketball

College plans: South Carolina baseball, business major

Career Goals: Major in business.

What do you miss most: Teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning two district championships.

Mason Scheib, East Pennsboro 1.JPG

Mason Scheib.

Name: Mason Scheib

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Baseball, golf

College plans: Penn State, chemical engineering

Career Goals: To become successful within my career field

What do you miss most: I miss not being able to play my final season of baseball with my friends and teammates that I grew up playing with since we were kids.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting Sheetz before every golf match.

Name: Zach Garlinger

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Baseball, football, basketball, soccer

College plans: Millersville University baseball

Career Goals: To make it to the next level for baseball and open my own business.

What do you miss most: I miss my opportunity to make another run for the state championship.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories are going to North and South Carolina for spring training.

Luke Henry East Pennsboro 2.JPG

Luke Henry.

Name: Luke Henry

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Boys tennis, soccer

College plans: Shippensburg University soccer, software engineering and business

Career Goals: I'd like to get a job as a computer programmer or a software developer.

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my girlfriend and friends, and playing sports every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite high school soccer memory is scoring the game winning goal with 30 seconds left in the game on senior night, and my favorite tennis memory is winning Mid-Penn's for number one doubles my junior year.

Softball - Jordan Peskie.JPEG

Jordan Peskie.

Name: Jordan Peskie

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Softball, tennis

College plans: Shippensburg University, criminal justice

Career Goals: Hoping to have a successful job and life.

What do you miss most: My friends, teachers and sports.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Mid-Penn's for tennis. My partner and I came in first place for first doubles and it was just a happy and pure moment.

Softball - Morgan.JPEG

Morgan Huff.

Name: Morgan Huff

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Softball, soccer, tennis

College plans: West Chester University, psychology

Career Goals: To become a consumer psychologist

What do you miss most: Bus rides to and from games.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating our league rival.

Softball - McKenna.JPG

McKenna Borrell.

Name: McKenna Borrell

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Softball, tennis

College plans: Shippensburg University, major in logistics management

Career Goals: I plan on going to college for logistics management and then finding a job.

What do you miss most: I miss my teammates and softball more than anything. I was really looking forward to this season and it being my final season. I love softball and I’m just sad I won’t be able to experience playing anymore.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is going to states for softball and being able to experience my high school athletic career with all of my teammates.

Name: Samantha Grubb

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming

College plans: Ursinus College track & field and cross country, physics

Career Goals: Attend graduate school or enter the workforce.

What do you miss most: Getting to see the team every day after school and getting to compete.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The cross country team bonfires.

Name: Jared Pegnetter

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: HACC, graphic design

Career Goals: To create my own game development company.

What do you miss most: The time with my friends, going to volleyball club, track practice and school in general.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is everything. Looking back at where I started and how far I came. My struggles, my triumphs, my failures. It made me who I am.

