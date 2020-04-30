Sentinel Senior Day: East Pennsboro Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Jack Thompson
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Baseball, golf
College plans: Ursinus, biology/pre-med major
Career Goals: Attend medical school.
What do you miss most: Being able to play and see my friends from school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Northern last year for the Capital Division title.
Name: Jake Madden
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Baseball, basketball
College plans: South Carolina baseball, business major
Career Goals: Major in business.
What do you miss most: Teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning two district championships.
Name: Mason Scheib
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Baseball, golf
College plans: Penn State, chemical engineering
Career Goals: To become successful within my career field
What do you miss most: I miss not being able to play my final season of baseball with my friends and teammates that I grew up playing with since we were kids.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting Sheetz before every golf match.
Name: Zach Garlinger
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Baseball, football, basketball, soccer
College plans: Millersville University baseball
Career Goals: To make it to the next level for baseball and open my own business.
What do you miss most: I miss my opportunity to make another run for the state championship.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories are going to North and South Carolina for spring training.
Name: Luke Henry
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Boys tennis, soccer
College plans: Shippensburg University soccer, software engineering and business
Career Goals: I'd like to get a job as a computer programmer or a software developer.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my girlfriend and friends, and playing sports every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite high school soccer memory is scoring the game winning goal with 30 seconds left in the game on senior night, and my favorite tennis memory is winning Mid-Penn's for number one doubles my junior year.
Name: Jordan Peskie
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Softball, tennis
College plans: Shippensburg University, criminal justice
Career Goals: Hoping to have a successful job and life.
What do you miss most: My friends, teachers and sports.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Mid-Penn's for tennis. My partner and I came in first place for first doubles and it was just a happy and pure moment.
Name: Morgan Huff
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Softball, soccer, tennis
College plans: West Chester University, psychology
Career Goals: To become a consumer psychologist
What do you miss most: Bus rides to and from games.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating our league rival.
Name: McKenna Borrell
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Softball, tennis
College plans: Shippensburg University, major in logistics management
Career Goals: I plan on going to college for logistics management and then finding a job.
What do you miss most: I miss my teammates and softball more than anything. I was really looking forward to this season and it being my final season. I love softball and I’m just sad I won’t be able to experience playing anymore.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is going to states for softball and being able to experience my high school athletic career with all of my teammates.
Name: Samantha Grubb
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming
College plans: Ursinus College track & field and cross country, physics
Career Goals: Attend graduate school or enter the workforce.
What do you miss most: Getting to see the team every day after school and getting to compete.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The cross country team bonfires.
Name: Jared Pegnetter
School: East Pennsboro
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: HACC, graphic design
Career Goals: To create my own game development company.
What do you miss most: The time with my friends, going to volleyball club, track practice and school in general.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is everything. Looking back at where I started and how far I came. My struggles, my triumphs, my failures. It made me who I am.
The 2020 East Pennsboro Panthers spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Jack Thompson
Jake Madden
Mason Scheib
Zach Garlinger
Noah Pritchard
Stephen Copp
Max Cathers
Alejandro Escalet
Evan Coffey
Boys Tennis
Luke Henry
Lameck Beni
Steven Bonsall
Ganen Chinniah
Jonathan Horst
Thomas McCrea
Jonah Nguyen
Akshar Patel
Avery Warrick
Softball
Jordan Peskie
Morgan Huff
McKenna Borrell
Brianna Kirk
Zoey Crisamore
Track & Field
Samantha Grubb
Jared Pegnetter
Hunter Campbell
Zakaria Chaina
Mazik Darden
Jeremiah Dbumba
Joshua Fulton
Jared Gorman
Jayden Haley
Daniel Murtha
Gregory Olejniczak
Michael Pease
Makai Stewart
Kyra Boston
Aaliyah Duncan
Margery Schnarrs
Olivia Taverna
