Sentinel Senior Day: East Pennsboro Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What do you miss most: I miss my teammates and softball more than anything. I was really looking forward to this season and it being my final season. I love softball and I’m just sad I won’t be able to experience playing anymore.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is going to states for softball and being able to experience my high school athletic career with all of my teammates.

Name: Samantha Grubb

School: East Pennsboro

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming

College plans: Ursinus College track & field and cross country, physics

Career Goals: Attend graduate school or enter the workforce.

What do you miss most: Getting to see the team every day after school and getting to compete.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: The cross country team bonfires.

Name: Jared Pegnetter