Sentinel Senior Day: Cumberland Valley Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Max Astrachan
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: New York University
Career goals: Become an entrepreneur, run my own businesses and invest in real estate.
What do you miss most: I miss being on the baseball field with my teammates and playing the game.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from high school baseball was playing in the snow against Carlisle because it was a new and exciting experience for all of us.
Name: Evan Williams
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Temple University, corporate finance
Career goals: I plan to be either a partner at a consulting firm or a financial analyst at a large company. After I've gained a few years of experience, I plan to earn my MBA.
What do you miss most: Just being around the boys on the baseball field doing what we love, as well as seeing all of my friends and teachers in school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Definitely winning the District 3 championship as a sophomore. That team was the most put-together one we could've asked for. The seniors were all like older brothers to me, and overall it was like one big family going out and dominating on the field while having the time of our lives.
Name: Cole Lucas
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball, football, wrestling
College plans: Kutztown University, environmental science
Career goals: Become a game warden or maybe sign another contract with the national guard.
What do you miss most: Creating endless memories with our baseball team on and off the field.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being a part of the team when we won districts.
Name: Hayden Tencza
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball, basketball
College plans: Juniata college baseball, pre-med biology and health sciences
Career goals: I hope to become an orthopedic physician or surgeon.
What do you miss most: I just miss the second family that Cumberland Valley has given me over the years. All my teachers, friends, coaches and teammates hold and will continue to hold a special place in my heart, and it hurts thinking that I will never be able to give them the proper goodbyes I wish I always hoped to.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be winning the 2018 District 3 baseball championship. It was a special group of guys and I learned so much in such a short amount of time.
Name: Hayden Fry
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Penn State DuBois baseball, wildlife technology
Career goals: To go to college and be the best person and baseball player I can be.
What do you miss most: I miss the boys. The boys were everything from seeing each other in the halls and making those weird and funny comments to each other, and also all the inside jokes that we had. The one other thing that I miss is not getting the chance to say goodbye for the last time.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a one-hitter against Central Dauphin in the first round of playoffs.
Name: Tyler Thompson
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Lehigh University baseball, mechanical engineering
Career goals: To play baseball professionally then have a successful career in aerospace engineering.
What do you miss most: I miss playing with the guys I have grown up with one last time.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the District 3 championship in 2018.
Name: Nevin Kostelac
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Waynesburg University baseball, sport management
Career goals: Own by own business in sports management.
What do you miss most: Seeing friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being on bus rides with the guys.
Name: Ben Herbster
Baseball School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: Air Force National Guard
What do you miss most: Playing under the lights.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the Mid-Penn championship.
Name: Hunter Arbogast
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, rugby, wrestling
College plans: University of Tampa lacrosse, business management
Career goals: Upon college graduation, to be commissioned in the U.S. Army as 2nd lieutenant.
What do you miss most: Bonding with my lacrosse teammates and friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Cumberland Valley verses Central Dauphin wrestling duals in District 3 team championship quarterfinals, 2018. Defeated Central Dauphin wrestler in sudden death 5-3 and propelled our team to semifinals.
Name: Michael Knittel
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: West Chester University, economics
Career goals: Host a radio/TV show.
What do you miss most: Hanging out with teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Trinity 12-0 in sophomore year for the JV team.
Name: Easton Lanclos
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys Lacrosse
College plans: Christopher Newport University lacrosse, major in business with minor in economics; Army ROTC
Career goals: To commission as an army officer post college graduation (national four-year Army ROTC scholarship recipient).
What do you miss most: Spending time on the lacrosse field with the friends and teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Trinity in double overtime my sophomore year.
Name: Connor Holloway
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, soccer
College plans: West Chester University, major in political science
Career goals: Give back to my community.
What do you miss most: Friends and teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to districts.
Name: Ryan McDonnell
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse
College plans: Christopher Newport University, business
What do you miss most: Friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Seeing my teammates every day.
Name: Sam Briggs
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys volleyball
College plans: Penn State, criminal psychology
Career goals: I would like to join the FBI as a profiler.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends every day, playing games and laughing with them in study hall.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we beat Northeastern 3-0 during my junior year. The dome was packed and scoring that late point was the most insane feeling ever. Nobody expected us to beat them like that and after that game people knew we were legit.
Name: Eric Kimmett
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys volleyball, soccer
College plans: Penn State, major in finance.
Career goals: Complete my bachelors in finance and work in the field.
What do you miss most: Playing and competing with my volleyball teammates in my last season.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: First time playing in a varsity game and getting a kill.
Name: Stephen "Stevie" Rozyckie
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys volleyball, bowling, golf
College plans: West Chester University, accounting and finance
Career goals: Become a certified public accountant and work in an accounting firm in the Philadelphia area.
What do you miss most: Being with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pittsburgh Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2019.
Name: Ben Duncan
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Boys volleyball, basketball
College plans: Temple University, architecture
Career goals: To become a famous licensed architect.
What do you miss most: My friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Team bonding.
Name: Kelsey Schultz
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Lock Haven University lacrosse, pre-PA major
Career goals: I wish to work with professional athletes and be able to help them recover and get back on the field as soon as possible.
What do you miss most: My Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse family and being able to play games and practice with them!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: One of my favorite memories is beating South Western in districts my sophomore year. Was such a fun game to play and a great memory to have!
Name: Riley Coon
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Misericordia University lacrosse, major in early childhood and special education
Career goals: Work with special needs children in a school setting and coach girls lacrosse.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my teammates and my coaches everyday because they impact me in ways I cannot explain and I miss making fun memories on game days.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be when we went to Mid-Penn’s and played against Hershey. We lost, but it was amazing seeing the whole team work together and fight so hard. The sideline was crazy that night.
Name: Ava Cappelli
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
Career goals: Being a model.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Game days.
Name: Hayley Clark
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: University of South Florida cheer, cell and molecular biology
Career goals: Get into medical school to get a doctorate.
What do you miss most: I miss being able to play lacrosse games with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was going to the Mid-Penn conference championships my junior year.
Name: Cassie Gehenio
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Messiah College, engineering and chemistry
Career goals: I plan to eventually become a chemical engineer and work in bio-fuels.
What do you miss most: Having practice with my friends and coaches.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Our first Friday practice this year, we played games and had a really fun practice overall.
Name: Isabella Zuccaroli
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse
College plans: Johns Hopkins University, major in chemistry
Career goals: Surgeon.
What do you miss most: My teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Our close game against Susquehannock last season.
Name: Kayla Vonstein
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Mansfield University softball, biology/sports nutrition major
Career goals: To become a physical therapist.
What do you miss most: I miss everything about the game. From my teammates to the coaches to the bus rides and to just simply playing softball in that Eagles jersey on our field.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Last year we were playing Red Land and it was a super close game. We were down by one in the bottom of the fifth. Alyssa was on first and I was up to bat. She threw my favorite pitch and next thing you know it went over the fence and gave us the lead that we held the rest of the game. It was my first high school home run and I’ll never forget seeing my teammates' faces as I touched home plate.
Name: Kenzi Kapp
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Shippensburg University, art education major
What do you miss most: I miss the all of the goofy dugout moments, the bus rides to and from games and playing with my teammates most.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be helping out at the youth softball camps!
Name: Lauren Kruger
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Softball, indoor track & field
College plans: Millersville University, major in secondary education
Career goals: My goal is to become a high school teacher and eventually a softball coach for the school as well.
What do you miss most: I would say that I miss the team atmosphere that we create. The girls become a second family to me and we always have a good time.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be whenever I would step on the mound or up to bat and my teammates would yell “El Krugs” (the nickname they gave me) to pump me up and support me.
Name: Trystan Salvador
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Softball, volleyball
College plans: Bryant University softball, major in business
Career goals: Work for a business firm that specializes in advertising and to focus on my creative talents.
What do you miss most: The bus rides to and from games with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Hempfield last year in the first round of districts.
Name: Elizabeth Kavulak
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & Field
College plans: Alvernia University track & field, nursing
Career goals: To be a pediatric nurse.
What do you miss most: Running with my friends while encouraging each other and helping each other at meets.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Finding out I got my fastest personal record in the 400, which was my final spring race.
Name: Amanda Myers
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Kent State University, interior design
Career goals: Become an interior designer and start my own business with that.
What do you miss most: Racing at the big track meets and my best friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be the little traditions my 4x400 relay team would do together before and after races.
Name: Ryan Ostman
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: University of Pittsburgh, major in nursing
Career goals: Becoming a nurse.
What do you miss most: Meets.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Carlisle cross country invitational in junior year.
Name: Erin Miller
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Elizabethtown College track & field, major in occupational therapy
What do you miss most: My teammates and coaches.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing third at districts in javelin last year.
Name: Hunter Grunden
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Undecided football and track & field, sports information
Career goals: Manage and coach for any team after college is done.
What do you miss most: The spring atmosphere and competition between everyone.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Everyone on the team accepting everyone for what they do and who they are.
Name: Jacob Frederick
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Millersville University, major in meteorology
Career goals: Working as a meteorologist, possibly in the field of research or space weather.
What do you miss most: Training with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying with the team for the cross country state championship in 2019.
Name: Sophia Bryan
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, indoor track & field
College plans: Boston University, major in marine science
Career goals: I would like to work for an organization that tries to conserve coral reefs and other marine life, especially from the effects of climate change.
What do you miss most: I miss being able to see my friends at practice every day and cheering them on at meets.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories from my high school athletic career are running workouts with my friends and volunteering with them at the Cumberland Valley track and field invitational after racing.
Name: Noah Keitel
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Messiah College, physical therapy
Career goals: Become a physical therapist.
What do you miss most: My friends and the sport I love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Setting my first track record at Cedar Cliff relays.
Name: Thomas Amtower
School: Cumberland Valley
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Washington and Jefferson College soccer, major in biology
What do you miss most: Going to practice every day and hanging out with friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming in second in a duel meet.
The 2020 Cumberland Valley Eagles spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Max Astrachan
Dominic Carpinello
Hayden Fry
Nevin Kostelac
Cole Lucas
Hayden Tencza
Tyler Thompson
Zack Tukis
Drew Weakland
Evan Williams
Boys Lacrosse
Hunter Arbogast
Steven Dimino
Ben Herbster
Connor Holloway
Michael Knittel
Easton Lanclos
Ryan McDonnell
Boys Tennis
Tommaso Carozzi
Benjamin Kluger
Rohan Krishnan
Jack Swope
Boys Volleyball
Sam Briggs
Ben Duncan
Eric Kimmett
Stephen Rozyckie
Girls Lacrosse
Ava Cappelli
Hayley Clark
Riley Coon
Cassie Gehenio
Sarah Heidelbaugh
Annemarie Nguyen
Kelsey Schultz
Isabella Zuccaroli
Rugby
Hunter Arbogast
Softball
Kenzi Kapp
Lauren Kruger
Trystan Salvador
Kayla Vonstein
Track & Field
Thomas Amtower
Jacob Beatty
Tommaso Bincoletto
Sophia Bryan
Jesse Burgess
Chloe Donovan
Jacob Frederick
Hunter Grunden
Isaiah Grunden
Ryan Heath
Elizabeth Kavulak
Noah Keitel
Zachary Kelly
Gina Lukoskie
Ryan Manning
Isaac McKee
Erin Miller
Brandon Mutchler
Amanda Myers
Jacob Nguyen
Ryan Ostman
Morgan Runk
Mohammed Shaik
Kimberly Sundy
Ben Tokarz
Spencer Whitcomb
In this Series
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
-
Sentinel Senior Day: Big Spring Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos
-
Sentinel Senior Day: Boiling Springs Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos
-
Sentinel Senior Day: Camp Hill Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos
- 15 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.