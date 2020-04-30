Sentinel Senior Day: Cumberland Valley Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series

Name: Max Astrachan

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: New York University

Career goals: Become an entrepreneur, run my own businesses and invest in real estate.

What do you miss most: I miss being on the baseball field with my teammates and playing the game.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from high school baseball was playing in the snow against Carlisle because it was a new and exciting experience for all of us.

Evan Williams, Cumberland Valley 1.JPG

Evan Williams.

Name: Evan Williams

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Temple University, corporate finance

Career goals: I plan to be either a partner at a consulting firm or a financial analyst at a large company. After I've gained a few years of experience, I plan to earn my MBA.

What do you miss most: Just being around the boys on the baseball field doing what we love, as well as seeing all of my friends and teachers in school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Definitely winning the District 3 championship as a sophomore. That team was the most put-together one we could've asked for. The seniors were all like older brothers to me, and overall it was like one big family going out and dominating on the field while having the time of our lives.

Cole Lucas, Cumberland Valley 1.JPG

Cole Lucas.

Name: Cole Lucas

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball, football, wrestling

College plans: Kutztown University, environmental science

Career goals: Become a game warden or maybe sign another contract with the national guard.

What do you miss most: Creating endless memories with our baseball team on and off the field.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being a part of the team when we won districts.

Hayden Tencza

Hayden Tencza.

Name: Hayden Tencza

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball, basketball

College plans: Juniata college baseball, pre-med biology and health sciences

Career goals: I hope to become an orthopedic physician or surgeon.

What do you miss most: I just miss the second family that Cumberland Valley has given me over the years. All my teachers, friends, coaches and teammates hold and will continue to hold a special place in my heart, and it hurts thinking that I will never be able to give them the proper goodbyes I wish I always hoped to.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be winning the 2018 District 3 baseball championship. It was a special group of guys and I learned so much in such a short amount of time.

Baseball - Hayden Fry.jpeg

Hayden Fry.

Name: Hayden Fry

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Penn State DuBois baseball, wildlife technology

Career goals: To go to college and be the best person and baseball player I can be.

What do you miss most: I miss the boys. The boys were everything from seeing each other in the halls and making those weird and funny comments to each other, and also all the inside jokes that we had. The one other thing that I miss is not getting the chance to say goodbye for the last time. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a one-hitter against Central Dauphin in the first round of playoffs.

Baseball - Tyler Thompson.JPG

Tyler Thompson.

Name: Tyler Thompson

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Lehigh University baseball, mechanical engineering

Career goals: To play baseball professionally then have a successful career in aerospace engineering.

What do you miss most: I miss playing with the guys I have grown up with one last time.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the District 3 championship in 2018.

Baseball - Nevin Kostelac.jpg

Nevin Kostelac.

Name: Nevin Kostelac

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Waynesburg University baseball, sport management

Career goals: Own by own business in sports management.

What do you miss most: Seeing friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being on bus rides with the guys.

Ben Herbster

Ben Herbster.

Name: Ben Herbster

Baseball School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: Air Force National Guard

What do you miss most: Playing under the lights.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the Mid-Penn championship.

Boys Lacrosse - Hunter Arbogast.PNG

Hunter Arbogast.

Name: Hunter Arbogast

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, rugby, wrestling

College plans: University of Tampa lacrosse, business management

Career goals: Upon college graduation, to be commissioned in the U.S. Army as 2nd lieutenant.

What do you miss most: Bonding with my lacrosse teammates and friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Cumberland Valley verses Central Dauphin wrestling duals in District 3 team championship quarterfinals, 2018. Defeated Central Dauphin wrestler in sudden death 5-3 and propelled our team to semifinals.

Name: Michael Knittel

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: West Chester University, economics

Career goals: Host a radio/TV show.

What do you miss most: Hanging out with teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Trinity 12-0 in sophomore year for the JV team.

Boys Lacrosse - Easton Lanclos.jpeg

Easton Lanclos.

Name: Easton Lanclos

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys Lacrosse

College plans: Christopher Newport University lacrosse, major in business with minor in economics; Army ROTC

Career goals: To commission as an army officer post college graduation (national four-year Army ROTC scholarship recipient). 

What do you miss most: Spending time on the lacrosse field with the friends and teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Trinity in double overtime my sophomore year.

Boys Lacrosse - Connor Holloway (headshot).JPG

Connor Holloway.

Name: Connor Holloway

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, soccer

College plans: West Chester University, major in political science

Career goals: Give back to my community.

What do you miss most: Friends and teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to districts.

Boys Lacrosse - Ryan McDonnell.jpg

Ryan McDonnell.

Name: Ryan McDonnell

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

College plans: Christopher Newport University, business

What do you miss most: Friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Seeing my teammates every day.

Boys Volleyball - Sam Briggs.jpeg

Sam Briggs.

Name: Sam Briggs

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys volleyball

College plans: Penn State, criminal psychology

Career goals: I would like to join the FBI as a profiler.

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my friends every day, playing games and laughing with them in study hall.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we beat Northeastern 3-0 during my junior year. The dome was packed and scoring that late point was the most insane feeling ever. Nobody expected us to beat them like that and after that game people knew we were legit.

Eric Kimmett, Cumberland Valley 3.JPG

Eric Kimmett.

Name: Eric Kimmett

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys volleyball, soccer

College plans: Penn State, major in finance.

Career goals: Complete my bachelors in finance and work in the field.

What do you miss most: Playing and competing with my volleyball teammates in my last season.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: First time playing in a varsity game and getting a kill.

Boys Volleyball - Stevie Rozyckie.jpg

Stevie Rozyckie.

Name: Stephen "Stevie" Rozyckie

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys volleyball, bowling, golf

College plans: West Chester University, accounting and finance

Career goals: Become a certified public accountant and work in an accounting firm in the Philadelphia area.

What do you miss most: Being with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Pittsburgh Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2019.

Boys Volleyball - Ben Duncan.jpg

Ben Duncan.

Name: Ben Duncan

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Boys volleyball, basketball

College plans: Temple University, architecture

Career goals: To become a famous licensed architect.

What do you miss most: My friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Team bonding.

Name: Kelsey Schultz

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Lock Haven University lacrosse, pre-PA major

Career goals: I wish to work with professional athletes and be able to help them recover and get back on the field as soon as possible.

What do you miss most: My Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse family and being able to play games and practice with them!

What is your favorite high school sports memory: One of my favorite memories is beating South Western in districts my sophomore year. Was such a fun game to play and a great memory to have!

Girls Lacrosse - Riley Coon.JPG

Riley Coon.

Name: Riley Coon

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Misericordia University lacrosse, major in early childhood and special education

Career goals: Work with special needs children in a school setting and coach girls lacrosse. 

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my teammates and my coaches everyday because they impact me in ways I cannot explain and I miss making fun memories on game days. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be when we went to Mid-Penn’s and played against Hershey. We lost, but it was amazing seeing the whole team work together and fight so hard. The sideline was crazy that night.

Name: Ava Cappelli

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

Career goals: Being a model.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Game days.

Name: Hayley Clark

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: University of South Florida cheer, cell and molecular biology

Career goals: Get into medical school to get a doctorate.

What do you miss most: I miss being able to play lacrosse games with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was going to the Mid-Penn conference championships my junior year.

Girls Lacrosse - Cassie Gehenio (formal).jpg

Cassie Gehenio.

Name: Cassie Gehenio

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Messiah College, engineering and chemistry

Career goals: I plan to eventually become a chemical engineer and work in bio-fuels.

What do you miss most: Having practice with my friends and coaches.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Our first Friday practice this year, we played games and had a really fun practice overall.

Girls Lacrosse - Isabella Zuccaroli.jpg

Isabella Zuccaroli.

Name: Isabella Zuccaroli

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse

College plans: Johns Hopkins University, major in chemistry

Career goals: Surgeon.

What do you miss most: My teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Our close game against Susquehannock last season.

Softball - Kayla Vonstein.JPG

Kayla Vonstein.

Name: Kayla Vonstein

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Mansfield University softball, biology/sports nutrition major

Career goals: To become a physical therapist.

What do you miss most: I miss everything about the game. From my teammates to the coaches to the bus rides and to just simply playing softball in that Eagles jersey on our field.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Last year we were playing Red Land and it was a super close game. We were down by one in the bottom of the fifth. Alyssa was on first and I was up to bat. She threw my favorite pitch and next thing you know it went over the fence and gave us the lead that we held the rest of the game. It was my first high school home run and I’ll never forget seeing my teammates' faces as I touched home plate.

Softball - Kenzi Kapp.jpg

Kenzi Kapp.

Name: Kenzi Kapp

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Shippensburg University, art education major

What do you miss most: I miss the all of the goofy dugout moments, the bus rides to and from games and playing with my teammates most.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be helping out at the youth softball camps!

Lauren Kruger, Cumberland Valley 3.JPG

Lauren Kruger.

Name: Lauren Kruger

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Softball, indoor track & field

College plans: Millersville University, major in secondary education

Career goals: My goal is to become a high school teacher and eventually a softball coach for the school as well.

What do you miss most: I would say that I miss the team atmosphere that we create. The girls become a second family to me and we always have a good time.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would have to be whenever I would step on the mound or up to bat and my teammates would yell “El Krugs” (the nickname they gave me) to pump me up and support me.

Softball - Trystan Salvador.jpeg

Trystan Salvador.

Name: Trystan Salvador

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Softball, volleyball

College plans: Bryant University softball, major in business

Career goals: Work for a business firm that specializes in advertising and to focus on my creative talents.

What do you miss most: The bus rides to and from games with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Hempfield last year in the first round of districts.

Track - Elizabeth Kavulak

Elizabeth Kavulak.

Name: Elizabeth Kavulak

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & Field

College plans: Alvernia University track & field, nursing

Career goals: To be a pediatric nurse.

What do you miss most: Running with my friends while encouraging each other and helping each other at meets. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Finding out I got my fastest personal record in the 400, which was my final spring race.

Track - Amanda Myers.jpg

Amanda Myers.

Name: Amanda Myers

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Kent State University, interior design

Career goals: Become an interior designer and start my own business with that. 

What do you miss most: Racing at the big track meets and my best friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory would be the little traditions my 4x400 relay team would do together before and after races.

Track - Ryan Ostman.jpeg

Ryan Ostman.

Name: Ryan Ostman

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: University of Pittsburgh, major in nursing

Career goals: Becoming a nurse.

What do you miss most: Meets.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Carlisle cross country invitational in junior year.

Track - Erin Miller.jpeg

Erin Miller.

Name: Erin Miller

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: Elizabethtown College track & field, major in occupational therapy

What do you miss most: My teammates and coaches.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Placing third at districts in javelin last year.

Hunter Grunden

Hunter Grunden.

Name: Hunter Grunden

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Undecided football and track & field, sports information

Career goals: Manage and coach for any team after college is done.

What do you miss most: The spring atmosphere and competition between everyone.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Everyone on the team accepting everyone for what they do and who they are.

Track - Jacob Frederick.JPG

Jacob Frederick.

Name: Jacob Frederick

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Millersville University, major in meteorology

Career goals: Working as a meteorologist, possibly in the field of research or space weather.

What do you miss most: Training with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying with the team for the cross country state championship in 2019.

Track - Sophia Bryan.JPG

Sophia Bryan.

Name: Sophia Bryan

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, indoor track & field

College plans: Boston University, major in marine science

Career goals: I would like to work for an organization that tries to conserve coral reefs and other marine life, especially from the effects of climate change. 

What do you miss most: I miss being able to see my friends at practice every day and cheering them on at meets. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories from my high school athletic career are running workouts with my friends and volunteering with them at the Cumberland Valley track and field invitational after racing. 

Noah Keitel

Noah Keitel.

Name: Noah Keitel

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field, football

College plans: Messiah College, physical therapy

Career goals: Become a physical therapist.

What do you miss most: My friends and the sport I love.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Setting my first track record at Cedar Cliff relays.

Track - Thomas Amtower.jpeg

Thomas Amtower.

Name: Thomas Amtower

School: Cumberland Valley

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: Washington and Jefferson College soccer, major in biology

What do you miss most: Going to practice every day and hanging out with friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming in second in a duel meet.

The 2020 Cumberland Valley Eagles spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Max Astrachan

Dominic Carpinello

Hayden Fry

Nevin Kostelac

Cole Lucas

Hayden Tencza

Tyler Thompson

Zack Tukis

Drew Weakland

Evan Williams

Boys Lacrosse

Hunter Arbogast

Steven Dimino

Ben Herbster

Connor Holloway

Michael Knittel

Easton Lanclos

Ryan McDonnell

Boys Tennis

Tommaso Carozzi

Benjamin Kluger

Rohan Krishnan

Jack Swope

Boys Volleyball

Sam Briggs

Ben Duncan

Eric Kimmett

Stephen Rozyckie

Girls Lacrosse

Ava Cappelli

Hayley Clark

Riley Coon

Cassie Gehenio

Sarah Heidelbaugh

Annemarie Nguyen

Kelsey Schultz

Isabella Zuccaroli

Rugby

Hunter Arbogast

Softball

Kenzi Kapp

Lauren Kruger

Trystan Salvador

Kayla Vonstein

Track & Field

Thomas Amtower

Jacob Beatty

Tommaso Bincoletto

Sophia Bryan

Jesse Burgess

Chloe Donovan

Jacob Frederick

Hunter Grunden

Isaiah Grunden

Ryan Heath

Elizabeth Kavulak

Noah Keitel

Zachary Kelly

Gina Lukoskie

Ryan Manning

Isaac McKee

Erin Miller

Brandon Mutchler

Amanda Myers

Jacob Nguyen

Ryan Ostman

Morgan Runk

Mohammed Shaik

Kimberly Sundy

Ben Tokarz

Spencer Whitcomb

