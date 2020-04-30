Sentinel Senior Day: Cumberland Valley Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What do you miss most: I miss everything about the game. From my teammates to the coaches to the bus rides and to just simply playing softball in that Eagles jersey on our field.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Last year we were playing Red Land and it was a super close game. We were down by one in the bottom of the fifth. Alyssa was on first and I was up to bat. She threw my favorite pitch and next thing you know it went over the fence and gave us the lead that we held the rest of the game. It was my first high school home run and I’ll never forget seeing my teammates' faces as I touched home plate.