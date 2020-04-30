Sentinel Senior Day: Cedar Cliff Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Conner Gavlick
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Baseball, football
College plans: Shippensburg University football, major in exercise science in pursuit of doctorate in physical therapy
Career goals: Hopefully I will be working in the physical therapy field.
What do you miss most: I miss going to practice every day and seeing all my friends and teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory of my high school athletic career would be my entire senior football season. I say this because it was the first time I had played football since my freshman year. I stopped to focus on baseball. It was difficult for me because I had played football my whole life and just abruptly quit. It wasn’t until I started going to the football games I realized how much I missed it. I had too much love and passion for the game. With senior year around the corner, I made the decision to play. I was excited and kind of scared. I knew I was gonna have to work my tail off in the spring to earn a starting spot. I was so determined, nothing was gonna stop me from achieving it. I did exactly that and had one of the greatest seasons of my life. It helped me to earn a spot on the roster at Shippensburg University, which truly was a blessing in disguise now that spring sports got cancelled.
Name: Griffin Snyder
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Clarion University baseball, biology and pre-dental
Career goals: To become an orthodontist.
What do you miss most: I miss being able to take the field with my friends and being able to play for my community.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Red Land in the district semifinal and winning a district championship.
Name: Anthony Shires
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, wrestling
College plans: Shippensburg University lacrosse, criminal justice
Career goals: Go into the army after college through ROTC and either stay in the army or go into law enforcement.
What do you miss most: Seeing all my friends at practice every day and being able to compete with them.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making the varsity football team halfway through my sophomore season.
Name: Josh Marks
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Boys volleyball, football
College plans: HACC, general education
Career goals: To be a mentor to my future co-workers.
What do you miss most: High school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming back to beat Bishop McDevitt after being down 21-0 in the first quarter.
Name: Brinley Foster
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey
College plans: The Indiana University field hockey
What do you miss most: Coming together with some of my best friends around sports we all love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being a part of Cedar Cliff’s very first girls lacrosse team.
Name: Jessi Wenger
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, cheerleading
College plans: Lebanon Valley College cheerleading, major in physical therapy
Career goals: My career goal is to become a physical therapist, and I haven’t yet decided what I want to specialize in, but I have narrowed it down to working in athletics or with the military.
What do you miss most: I miss practices after school with my team, and seeing all my friends and teachers in school.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is getting to play lacrosse last year and the start of this season with my younger sister Emily (sophomore).
Name: Sarah Dietrich
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Pennsylvania College of Technology, physical therapist assistant
Career goals: Attend college.
What do you miss most: Communicating with my friends and teachers daily, and having practices and games with my teammates.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing in the state championship game at Penn State University.
Name: Alexia Santana
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Softball, field hockey
College plans: HACC, dental hygiene major
Career goals: To receive my bachelors in dental hygiene and proceed a career in pediatric dentistry.
What do you miss most: I miss huddling up in the pitcher's circle before the start of an inning with my girls.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was senior day during my junior year. It was a close game and the last inning. We were down by two runs with two outs. I was on third and Jimiah on second. Maya Cap was up to bat. She hits the ball and successfully Jimiah and I made it past home plate to win the game. Everyone ran out to the field and tackled Maya to celebrate.
Name: Rachel DeWolfe
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Lycoming College softball, environmental science
Career goals: After school I want to be a conservation officer.
What do you miss most: I will always miss the simple ways of the game as a high schooler, like the aggressive hit up the middle, rounding the bases, sliding at the last second, touching home, making good plays and seeing the excitement in my team. I am going to really miss being with my coaches and teammates (this one really hit me hard when I had to say goodbye so early in the season). They have been my softball family since my freshman year, and have been there for me since. I'll miss hustling on and off the field every day and being excited to make a play. I will also miss the excitement, energy, good laughs and support from this team. They will forever have a place in my heart.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from Cedar Cliff softball was when I hit my first home run. I will always remember having the biggest smile rounding the bases and seeing the excitement of my teammates circled at home plate for high-fives.
Name: Jimiah McDonald
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Softball, basketball, swimming and diving
College plans: Marist College softball
Career goals: After school I plan on doing something in the medical field.
What do you miss most: I miss playing softball with my teammates and having fun on and off the field with them.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory throughout high school was winning districts my freshman year and making it to the state finals the same year.
Name: Devon Bertram
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Penn State, biochemistry and molecular biology
Career goals: Become a physician's assistant
What do you miss most: The experience of training, laughing and getting better with my coaches and my best friends out on the track and in the pit.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the Mid-Penn championship meet my first year of track and getting to represent my school.
Name: Cedie Miller
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Track & field, cheer
College plans: HACC, nursing
Career goals: Do my two years of nursing school at HACC and finish my last two years online. After my two years I’ll be able to be a registered nurse while taking my online classes.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my coaches after a long hard day and them always making sure I feel better while making practice fun.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Last year during my junior year I had a panic attack at a meet because I was running against other athletes that were so good and very fast. Coach Brian Osborn made me feel better and told me to believe in myself.
Name: Ava Bechtel
School: Cedar Cliff
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: University of Kentucky, major in nursing
Career goals: Pediatric nurse.
What do you miss most: Seeing my friends every day at school and practice.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the Mid-Penn conference championships in the 100 hurdles for the first time in 2018.
The 2020 Cedar Cliff Colts spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Connor Gavlick
Ethan Rex
Griffin Snyder
Brady Ward
Boys Lacrosse
Michael Dailey
Bryan Gabner
Jackson Haas
Reece Helstrom
Josh Murphy
Matt Mussleman
Huy Nguyen
Zach Polen
Ethan Rinehart
Anthony Shires
Josh Weber
Daniel Wiestling
Jacob White
Zak Young
Eric Zygmunt
Boys Tennis
Mohammed Alzmat
Thussenthan Walter-Angelo
Boys Volleyball
Josh Marks
Girls Lacrosse
Hannah Boblick
Grace Byrnes
Charlotte Chevalier
Maggie Conklin
Brinley Foster
Ava Smyth
Jessi Wenger
Softball
Rachel DeWolfe
Sarah Dietrich
Alissa Grdjan
Jimiah McDonald
Alexia Santana
Track & Field
Ava Bechtel
Cedie Miller
Lauren Wilder
Tyson Dick
Landon Garland
John Gillespie
Lance Kelley
Kevin Lusk
Deegan Macleod
Jaheim Morris
Tyler Petroff
Nicholas Puig
Jahiem Reynolds
Simon Richards
Sam Smyth
Tom Sorrow
Garret Weik
Devon Bertram
