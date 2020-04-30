Sentinel Senior Day: Cedar Cliff Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory of my high school athletic career would be my entire senior football season. I say this because it was the first time I had played football since my freshman year. I stopped to focus on baseball. It was difficult for me because I had played football my whole life and just abruptly quit. It wasn’t until I started going to the football games I realized how much I missed it. I had too much love and passion for the game. With senior year around the corner, I made the decision to play. I was excited and kind of scared. I knew I was gonna have to work my tail off in the spring to earn a starting spot. I was so determined, nothing was gonna stop me from achieving it. I did exactly that and had one of the greatest seasons of my life. It helped me to earn a spot on the roster at Shippensburg University, which truly was a blessing in disguise now that spring sports got cancelled.