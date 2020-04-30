Sentinel Senior Day: Cedar Cliff Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Conner Gavlick.JPG

Conner Gavlick.

Name: Conner Gavlick

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Baseball, football

College plans: Shippensburg University football, major in exercise science in pursuit of doctorate in physical therapy

Career goals: Hopefully I will be working in the physical therapy field.

What do you miss most: I miss going to practice every day and seeing all my friends and teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory of my high school athletic career would be my entire senior football season. I say this because it was the first time I had played football since my freshman year. I stopped to focus on baseball. It was difficult for me because I had played football my whole life and just abruptly quit. It wasn’t until I started going to the football games I realized how much I missed it. I had too much love and passion for the game. With senior year around the corner, I made the decision to play. I was excited and kind of scared. I knew I was gonna have to work my tail off in the spring to earn a starting spot. I was so determined, nothing was gonna stop me from achieving it. I did exactly that and had one of the greatest seasons of my life. It helped me to earn a spot on the roster at Shippensburg University, which truly was a blessing in disguise now that spring sports got cancelled. 

Griffin Snyder

Griffin Snyder.

Name: Griffin Snyder

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Clarion University baseball, biology and pre-dental

Career goals: To become an orthodontist.

What do you miss most: I miss being able to take the field with my friends and being able to play for my community.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Beating Red Land in the district semifinal and winning a district championship.

Anthony Shires

Anthony Shires

Name: Anthony Shires

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse, football, wrestling

College plans: Shippensburg University lacrosse, criminal justice

Career goals: Go into the army after college through ROTC and either stay in the army or go into law enforcement.

What do you miss most: Seeing all my friends at practice every day and being able to compete with them.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making the varsity football team halfway through my sophomore season.

Josh Marks, Cedar Cliff 2.JPG

Josh Marks.

Name: Josh Marks

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Boys volleyball, football

College plans: HACC, general education

Career goals: To be a mentor to my future co-workers.

What do you miss most: High school.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Coming back to beat Bishop McDevitt after being down 21-0 in the first quarter.

Brinley Foster

Brinley Foster.

Name: Brinley Foster

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, field hockey

College plans: The Indiana University field hockey

What do you miss most: Coming together with some of my best friends around sports we all love.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being a part of Cedar Cliff’s very first girls lacrosse team.

Name: Jessi Wenger

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Girls lacrosse, cheerleading

College plans: Lebanon Valley College cheerleading, major in physical therapy

Career goals: My career goal is to become a physical therapist, and I haven’t yet decided what I want to specialize in, but I have narrowed it down to working in athletics or with the military. 

What do you miss most: I miss practices after school with my team, and seeing all my friends and teachers in school. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is getting to play lacrosse last year and the start of this season with my younger sister Emily (sophomore).

Softball - Sarah Dietrich 1.jpg

Sarah Dietrich.

Name: Sarah Dietrich

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Pennsylvania College of Technology, physical therapist assistant

Career goals: Attend college.

What do you miss most: Communicating with my friends and teachers daily, and having practices and games with my teammates.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Playing in the state championship game at Penn State University.

Alexia Santana, Cedar Cliff 2.JPG

Alexia Santana.

Name: Alexia Santana

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Softball, field hockey

College plans: HACC, dental hygiene major

Career goals: To receive my bachelors in dental hygiene and proceed a career in pediatric dentistry.

What do you miss most: I miss huddling up in the pitcher's circle before the start of an inning with my girls. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was senior day during my junior year. It was a close game and the last inning. We were down by two runs with two outs. I was on third and Jimiah on second. Maya Cap was up to bat. She hits the ball and successfully Jimiah and I made it past home plate to win the game. Everyone ran out to the field and tackled Maya to celebrate.

Softball - Rachel DeWolfe 1.jpg

Rachel DeWolfe.

Name: Rachel DeWolfe

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Softball

College plans: Lycoming College softball, environmental science

Career goals: After school I want to be a conservation officer. 

What do you miss most: I will always miss the simple ways of the game as a high schooler, like the aggressive hit up the middle, rounding the bases, sliding at the last second, touching home, making good plays and seeing the excitement in my team. I am going to really miss being with my coaches and teammates (this one really hit me hard when I had to say goodbye so early in the season). They have been my softball family since my freshman year, and have been there for me since. I'll miss hustling on and off the field every day and being excited to make a play. I will also miss the excitement, energy, good laughs and support from this team. They will forever have a place in my heart.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory from Cedar Cliff softball was when I hit my first home run. I will always remember having the biggest smile rounding the bases and seeing the excitement of my teammates circled at home plate for high-fives. 

Softball - Jimiah McDonald.jpg

Jimiah McDonald.

Name: Jimiah McDonald

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Softball, basketball, swimming and diving

College plans: Marist College softball 

Career goals: After school I plan on doing something in the medical field. 

What do you miss most: I miss playing softball with my teammates and having fun on and off the field with them.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory throughout high school was winning districts my freshman year and making it to the state finals the same year.

Name: Devon Bertram

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: Penn State, biochemistry and molecular biology

Career goals: Become a physician's assistant

What do you miss most: The experience of training, laughing and getting better with my coaches and my best friends out on the track and in the pit. 

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the Mid-Penn championship meet my first year of track and getting to represent my school.

Track - Cedie Miller.jpg

Cedie Miller.

Name: Cedie Miller

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Track & field, cheer

College plans: HACC, nursing

Career goals: Do my two years of nursing school at HACC and finish my last two years online. After my two years I’ll be able to be a registered nurse while taking my online classes.

What do you miss most: I miss seeing my coaches after a long hard day and them always making sure I feel better while making practice fun.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Last year during my junior year I had a panic attack at a meet because I was running against other athletes that were so good and very fast. Coach Brian Osborn made me feel better and told me to believe in myself.

Ava Bechtel, Cedar Cliff 3.JPG

Ava Bechtel, Cedar Cliff High School.

Name: Ava Bechtel

School: Cedar Cliff

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: University of Kentucky, major in nursing

Career goals: Pediatric nurse.

What do you miss most: Seeing my friends every day at school and practice.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the Mid-Penn conference championships in the 100 hurdles for the first time in 2018.

The 2020 Cedar Cliff Colts spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Connor Gavlick

Ethan Rex

Griffin Snyder

Brady Ward

Boys Lacrosse

Michael Dailey

Bryan Gabner

Jackson Haas

Reece Helstrom

Josh Murphy

Matt Mussleman

Huy Nguyen

Zach Polen

Ethan Rinehart

Anthony Shires

Josh Weber

Daniel Wiestling

Jacob White

Zak Young

Eric Zygmunt

Boys Tennis

Mohammed Alzmat

Thussenthan Walter-Angelo

Boys Volleyball

Josh Marks

Girls Lacrosse

Hannah Boblick

Grace Byrnes

Charlotte Chevalier

Maggie Conklin

Brinley Foster

Ava Smyth

Jessi Wenger

Softball

Rachel DeWolfe

Sarah Dietrich

Alissa Grdjan

Jimiah McDonald

Alexia Santana

Track & Field

Ava Bechtel

Cedie Miller

Lauren Wilder

Tyson Dick

Landon Garland

John Gillespie

Lance Kelley

Kevin Lusk

Deegan Macleod

Jaheim Morris

Tyler Petroff

Nicholas Puig

Jahiem Reynolds

Simon Richards

Sam Smyth

Tom Sorrow

Garret Weik

Devon Bertram

