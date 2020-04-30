Sentinel Senior Day: Carlisle Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What is your favorite high school sports memory: During my junior year I played on JV and we beat State College at their home. It was just such a great game and we all bonded so much. We really became a team that day.

What do you miss most: What I miss most from softball are game days. From the moment you step out onto the field, the hard work put in at practices can now be shown. The atmosphere at both game days and during practices is also something I will miss a lot. The positivity that the team carries even during tough games or drills at practices through encouraging words or a simple high five, the team finds a way to build each other up.