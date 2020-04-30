Sentinel Senior Day: Camp Hill Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Connor Bowen
School: Camp Hill
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Basic training and tech school leading to possibly HACC or PSU Harrisburg
Career goals: I have joined the Air National Guard and will be going in the fall.
What do you miss most: Playing baseball.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to the state championship my sophomore year and being the first baseman.
Name: Anthony LaPorta
School: Camp Hill
Sport(s): Baseball, football, golf
College plans: Penn State Harrisburg baseball, business management
What do you miss most: Being able to go to practice and games after school and making memories with my friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship and playing in the state championship at Penn State.
Name: Laura Sakol
School: Camp Hill
Sport(s): Cross country, track and field
College plans: Bucknell University cross country/track & field, chemistry major
What do you miss most: Competing in invitationals and being in big races.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running a state-medal winning race after missing nearly my entire cross country season due to an injury and not being able to run for weeks.
Name: Hanna Brosius
School: Camp Hill
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Bloomsburg University track & field, major in health science
Career goals: Get a job in health science.
What do you miss most: Making memories with friends every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Car rides with friends and night meets in the rain.
Name: Kaitlyn Vorkapich
School: Camp Hill
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Messiah College track & field and cross country, major in exercise science
Career goals: Pursue a job to help athletes improve their overall health, i.e., strength conditioning coach or work in a hospital setting.
What do you miss most: Being around my friends, teammates and coaches daily, working hard at practices. I also miss the track meets that I had. They brought so much joy and determination, to always keep working hard and have fun. The amazing coaches I’ve had over the years, they have taught me a lot about hard work and the importance to keep going no matter what life throws at you.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting third in the state as a team in cross country last November, and third in the state for the 4x800 relay with my teammates, Ava Brackett, Patrice Forsey, Julia Raich and I.
The 2020 Camp Hill Lions spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Ethan Branstetter
Carson Ebel
Connor Bowen
Luke Goodyear
Anthony LaPorta
Cade Shover
Ben Snyder
Luke Waldner
Robert Whelan
Boys Lacrosse
Frank Shartle II
Boys Tennis
Declan Fitzpatrick
Nathan Heidbreder
Girls Lacrosse
Olivia Daly
Softball
Ashley Chrencik
Track & Field
Caleb Aranos
Gurveen Batth
Erik Blanton
Hanna Brosius
Kenny Bui
Carolien Coniglio
Brendan Foerster
Matthew Gurgiolo
Slate Johnson
Ashley Kennedy
Cannon Myers
Laura Sakol
Ava Spitzer
Eli Spotts
Kaitlyn Vorkapich
Tommy Zerbe
