Sentinel Senior Day: Camp Hill Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

From the Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes series
Baseball - Connor Bowen.jpg

Connor Bowen.

Name: Connor Bowen

School: Camp Hill

Sport(s): Baseball

College plans: Basic training and tech school leading to possibly HACC or PSU Harrisburg

Career goals: I have joined the Air National Guard and will be going in the fall.

What do you miss most: Playing baseball.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Going to the state championship my sophomore year and being the first baseman.

Baseball - Anthony Laporta.jpg

Anthony LaPorta.

Name: Anthony LaPorta

School: Camp Hill

Sport(s): Baseball, football, golf

College plans: Penn State Harrisburg baseball, business management

What do you miss most: Being able to go to practice and games after school and making memories with my friends.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the district championship and playing in the state championship at Penn State.

Laura Sakol, Camp Hill 1.JPG

Laura Sakol.

Name: Laura Sakol

School: Camp Hill

Sport(s): Cross country, track and field

College plans: Bucknell University cross country/track & field, chemistry major

What do you miss most: Competing in invitationals and being in big races.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running a state-medal winning race after missing nearly my entire cross country season due to an injury and not being able to run for weeks.

Track - Hannah Brosius.jpg

Hannah Brosius.

Name: Hanna Brosius

School: Camp Hill

Sport(s): Track & field

College plans: Bloomsburg University track & field, major in health science

Career goals: Get a job in health science.

What do you miss most: Making memories with friends every day.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Car rides with friends and night meets in the rain.

Track - Kaitlyn Vorkapich.jpeg

Kaitlyn Vorkapich.

Name: Kaitlyn Vorkapich

School: Camp Hill

Sport(s): Track & field, cross country

College plans: Messiah College track & field and cross country, major in exercise science

Career goals: Pursue a job to help athletes improve their overall health, i.e., strength conditioning coach or work in a hospital setting.

What do you miss most: Being around my friends, teammates and coaches daily, working hard at practices. I also miss the track meets that I had. They brought so much joy and determination, to always keep working hard and have fun. The amazing coaches I’ve had over the years, they have taught me a lot about hard work and the importance to keep going no matter what life throws at you.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: Getting third in the state as a team in cross country last November, and third in the state for the 4x800 relay with my teammates, Ava Brackett, Patrice Forsey, Julia Raich and I.

The 2020 Camp Hill Lions spring sports senior class:

Baseball

Ethan Branstetter

Carson Ebel

Connor Bowen

Luke Goodyear

Anthony LaPorta

Cade Shover

Ben Snyder

Luke Waldner

Robert Whelan

Boys Lacrosse

Frank Shartle II

Boys Tennis

Declan Fitzpatrick

Nathan Heidbreder

Girls Lacrosse

Olivia Daly

Softball

Ashley Chrencik

Track & Field

Caleb Aranos

Gurveen Batth

Erik Blanton

Hanna Brosius

Kenny Bui

Carolien Coniglio

Brendan Foerster

Matthew Gurgiolo

Slate Johnson

Ashley Kennedy

Cannon Myers

Laura Sakol

Ava Spitzer

Eli Spotts

Kaitlyn Vorkapich

Tommy Zerbe

