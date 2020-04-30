Sentinel Senior Day: Boiling Springs Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Kaiden Brenneman
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Baseball, football
Career goals: To provide for myself, make a name for myself and join the Coast Guard.
What do you miss most: Just school in general; messing around with friends and teammates on and off the field.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Breaking the losing streak for football.
Name: Jaden Barner
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Undecided baseball, major in graphics design
Career goals: Become a graphics designer.
What do you miss most: Away bus rides with my team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running onto the field with my team in the first inning during home games.
Name: Trey Pinder
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Kutztown, Shippensburg, or Lebanon Valley College baseball
Career goals: To land a job in my field of study and to have a good life.
What do you miss most: Seeing my friends every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Winning the conference title, a first for Boiling Springs in 47 years.
Name: Brinn Mancuso
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey
College plans: University of Pittsburgh, pre-pharmacy
Career goals: After finishing pharmacy school, I hope to work as a pharmacist on a team in a hospital.
What do you miss most: I miss being able to experience the competitive nature of high school sports while also working together with my teammates. By participating in field hockey and track, I’ve been able to compete with my teammates who became my close friends, and advance to a higher level in districts and states.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is being able to compete at states twice in the 4x100 relay after placing second at districts.
Name: Eric Geesaman
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, soccer
College plans: Penn State, major in statistics with minor in actuarial science
Career goals: Realistically, working for insurance, healthcare or real estate company analyzing trends. Dream would be to work for a sports team or sports broadcasting company to analyze sports data and trends.
What do you miss most: Our teams felt so together and like a family. Nothing felt better than a personal record or a hard-earned win. Being able to celebrate a soccer win in the team room or on the bus ride home to “All the Above” is something I will never forget.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: It’s hard to pick between so many important soccer games during our senior year. In the middle of the season, we had a long road stretch where we won 1-0 at Greencastle-Antrim (for the first time in years), 1-0 at Shippensburg, and 4-3 at Waynesboro (in double overtime). We shut out Big Spring at their place, which was the first time we had beaten them in my high school career. But at the culmination of our season, we found out that we had made the Class 3A playoffs for the first time in our school’s history and would play Lower Dauphin in the first round (the eventual state champions of 3A). Even though we lost 4-0, it was a great feeling to have one last game with teammates and fellow seniors that I have known from elementary school and playing with them for the last minutes of the game. We also took a little detour to Wendy’s after the game for a team dinner thanks to Coach Brenner, which we had never done before.
Name: Abbie Erme
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming
College plans: King University (Bristol, Tennessee) swimming and triathlon
Career goals: I'm not sure.
What do you miss most: My swim team and coaches!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to states this year for swimming. Even though we did not get to swim I am proud I made it my last year.
Name: Riley Snyder
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, football, bocce
College plans: Shippensburg University, double major in early childhood education and special education
Career goals: To work in South Middleton school district as a teacher.
What do you miss most: I miss all of the social interaction I had at school. Seeing everyone in the halls and everyone saying hi to each other. Now we have to send a text or a Snapchat to see each other.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being in the football team when we broke our 20-something losing streak against our rival, Big Spring, back in 2018.
Name: Abigail Brenneman
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, volleyball
College plans: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, computer integrated machining
Career goals: After high school I will be going to college to learn about machining. After college I will go into my family business. A career goal would be to move up in the family business.
What do you miss most: I miss playing volleyball with friends.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: I would have to say playing volleyball with my senior friends. I loved singing on the bus with them and playing with them on the court. I remember when I was going to my position and Jordyn accidentally called me “Apple” instead of “Abby.”
Name: Christi Fertich
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country
College plans: Liberty University, biomedical sciences
Career goals: I plan to enter into the medical field.
What do you miss most: I miss running with the people who also enjoy to run. I miss training with people who would push me and who would also push themselves. I miss warming up with my team, going for long runs in the rain or taking an easier day before a meet. I miss the post-meet bus rides home, or cheering on my teammates as they finished their events. In all, I just really miss my team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory in all of high school would be from my 10th grade year, which was my first year on the cross country team. We had spent the whole season holding a seemingly impossible dream of qualifying for states as a team and on that fated day at districts, my team and I all qualified for the state championships as we placed third for Class 2A districts. That moment made all the hard work for months worth it and reminded me why I love to run.
Name: Jianna Kole
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, marketing
What do you miss most: The pole vault practices and being part of a team.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The excitement of clearing my first bar during a track and field meet.
Name: Ian Rowe
School: Boiling Springs
Sport(s): Track & field
College plans: Delaware Valley University, turf management
Career goals: Continue with my turf management career.
What do you miss most: Friday night football.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When we beat Big Spring in football my junior year.
The 2020 Boiling Springs Bubblers spring sports senior class:
Baseball
Kaiden Brenneman
Jaden Barner
Trey Pinder
Reece Raudabaugh
Track & Field
Brinn Mancuso
Eric Geesaman
Abbie Erme
Riley Snyder
Abigail Brenneman
Evan Arnold
Lucas Ballentine
Landon Billman
Zachary Booher
Chase Brandt
Michael Brant
Quentin Jones
Joseph Lynch
Josh Martin
Hasan Mustafic
Ian Rowe
Madelyn Dishman
Christi Fertich
Jianna Kole
Jocelynne Kuhns
Kira Laing
Kathryn Michalik
Madison Taylor
