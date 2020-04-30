Sentinel Senior Day: Boiling Springs Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

What is your favorite high school sports memory: It’s hard to pick between so many important soccer games during our senior year. In the middle of the season, we had a long road stretch where we won 1-0 at Greencastle-Antrim (for the first time in years), 1-0 at Shippensburg, and 4-3 at Waynesboro (in double overtime). We shut out Big Spring at their place, which was the first time we had beaten them in my high school career. But at the culmination of our season, we found out that we had made the Class 3A playoffs for the first time in our school’s history and would play Lower Dauphin in the first round (the eventual state champions of 3A). Even though we lost 4-0, it was a great feeling to have one last game with teammates and fellow seniors that I have known from elementary school and playing with them for the last minutes of the game. We also took a little detour to Wendy’s after the game for a team dinner thanks to Coach Brenner, which we had never done before.