Sentinel Senior Day: Big Spring Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Name: Max Sadvary
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
What do you miss most: Playing baseball with our squad and getting live at-bats, and of course the bus rides home.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a triple our first game against Shippensburg.
Name: Tyler Koser
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball, football
College plans: Penn State Mont Alto baseball
Career goals: I joined the Air National Guard as of April 16th 2020. I will then be attending Penn State Mont Alto to play baseball and further my education.
What do you miss most: Being on the diamond with my teammates! But they were more than teammates, they were my second family. We all had a relationship that couldn’t be broken.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory of my high school baseball career is throwing two kids out at home plate against West Perry to win the game 1-0, and getting dog piled after wasn’t bad either haha.
Name: Brock Piper
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball, basketball
College plans: George Mason baseball, electrical engineering
Career goals: See what I can do in college and either become a professional engineer or a professional baseball player.
What do you miss most: Just being able to be on a ball field every day whether it’s games or practices. My favorite place on earth is on a diamond and there’s no better feeling than running out to your position in the first inning of a game.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is the grand slam I hit against Shippensburg when we were down by three. We had a long ways to go to get back in that game and we did it. I capped off the comeback with a go-ahead grand slam.
Name: Justin Ruth
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Penn State Mont Alto, physical therapy
Career goals: Get through college and be successful in whatever I do in the future.
What do you miss most: Being with my teammates. We were all one big family, bus rides, going out to eat, practices, team bonding stuff. Everything was just fun with them and we were all brothers.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is being down 7-0 against Shippensburg and coming back to win in the last couple innings.
Name: Jarrett Goodyear
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball, football
College plans: Penn State Mont Alto baseball, major in petroleum engineering
Career goals: My Career goals are to obtain a leadership position as well as becoming an expert in my field.
What do you miss most: I miss everything. I miss the games, the practices, the late night bus rides, the hanging out after practice, the overall camaraderie we have together is one like no other. There is nothing in this world that compares to it. I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Walking off Shippensburg after being down 7-0.
Name: Matthew Eaton
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Baseball
College plans: Undecided baseball, major in pre-medicine
What do you miss most: Being able to compete with others in the sport that I love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: When I made my first start pitching on varsity in my sophomore year. I threw a complete game, got the win and I hit a home-run.
Name: Carly White
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: James Madison University, psychology
Career goals: I plan to eventually pursue my master’s in counseling to become either a child psychologist or elementary guidance counselor.
What do you miss most: I miss getting to step on the field next to some of my best friends while also playing the sport I love.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories would be getting my first varsity win as a freshman and working as a team to beat teams nobody expected we would.
Name: Madyson Wert
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Softball, field hockey
College plans: HACC & Penn State Mont Alto, mechanical engineering
Career goals: I hope to get my degree and then get an internship or a full-time job.
What do you miss most: I miss seeing my teammates and coaches every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memories are hitting two home runs in one game against Waynesboro and beating Shippensburg last season in a two-part game due to bad weather.
Name: Kailee Shotto
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Softball
College plans: Penn State Harrisburg, major in food science
Career goals: To pursue a career in research and development department within the food industry.
What do you miss most: I miss calling the team together before a game and chanting in our huddle before taking the field.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Hitting the game winning home run to pull out a win against our high school's rival team, the Shippensburg Greyhounds.
Name: Ian Ward
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field, cross country, swimming
College plans: West Virginia University, mechanical engineering and Air Force ROTC
Career goals: Complete bachelors degree and attend flight school to become a pilot.
What do you miss most: Miss friends, track, senior activities, powder puff.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Being first boys cross country team from Big Spring to qualify for state meet.
Name: Alex Kutulakis
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey, basketball
College plans: Penn State, engineering
Career goals: To become a successful engineer and entrepreneur.
What do you miss most: Being part of a team and getting to do what I love every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Scoring the winning goal (a penalty stroke) to win my field hockey team the division for the first time in many years.
Name: Adam DeGregorio
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field, indoor track & field, football
College plans: Lock Haven University football, major in business with concentration in supply chain management
Career goals: Obtain bachelor degree and pursue employment in supply chain management upon graduation.
What do you miss most: Seeing my friends on a daily basis and practice!
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Scoring the game-winning touchdown at Greencastle-Antrim my junior year and winning the first ever Battle of the Springs game between Big Spring and Boiling Springs my senior year.
Name: Austin Walter
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field, football
College plans: Elizabethtown College, occupational therapy
Career goals: I plan to become an occupational therapist.
What do you miss most: Never getting the chance to break our school’s 4x100 meter relay record.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: The entire junior track season.
Name: Tyler Robertson
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field
Career goals: I'm planning on working for Houck with my uncle.
What do you miss most: Spending time with my friends and seeing my coaches.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Running the 4x100m with my friends.
Name: Becca Franklin
School: Big Spring
Sport(s): Track & field, field hockey, basketball
College plans: Misericordia University basketball, sports management or doctor pf physical therapy
Career goals: To get a job or paid internship straight from college.
What do you miss most: I miss not seeing my friends, teachers, and coaches every day.
What is your favorite high school sports memory: Making it to districts various times.
