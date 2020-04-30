Sentinel Senior Day: Big Spring Class of 2020 spring athletes, capsules and photos

Career goals: Get through college and be successful in whatever I do in the future.

What do you miss most: Being with my teammates. We were all one big family, bus rides, going out to eat, practices, team bonding stuff. Everything was just fun with them and we were all brothers.

What is your favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is being down 7-0 against Shippensburg and coming back to win in the last couple innings.

Name: Jarrett Goodyear

School: Big Spring

Sport(s): Baseball, football

College plans: Penn State Mont Alto baseball, major in petroleum engineering

Career goals: My Career goals are to obtain a leadership position as well as becoming an expert in my field.