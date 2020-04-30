Sentinel Senior Day: About the project

Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
This is how our staff collected all of the parts of the project:
Rosters
Senior rosters from each varsity team at each school were provided by those coaches or athletic directors.
Senior capsules
Senior capsules were filled out online between April 14-27 via a Google Form created by our staff and distributed via The Sentinel's website, Twitter feeds and Facebook pages. Senior athletes filled out the form, and The Sentinel copied the information onto the pages. In the event of duplicate entries, the information was combined to the best of the staff's abilities. The Sentinel lightly edited the capsules for grammar, spelling, and in some cases for college plans — clarity.
Photos
Photos came from a variety of sources, with the athletes or their families dictating in almost every case what photo they wished to use.
- Athlete-submitted photos were vetted for photographer info; we included the photographer/studio name wherever possible. In some cases, teams or schools submitted photos and The Sentinel took similar measures to verify photo credit. If The Sentinel could not track down the information, the photo was not published.
- The Sentinel's staff photographer also took some photos if athletes asked for it and a schedule could be agreed upon, with the photographer taking every measure possible to ensure social distancing and safety.
- If no photo was submitted or requested, or if the athlete asked us to take this approach, The Sentinel used archived photos from the past year or two of that athlete to the best of our staff's ability.
Thank you to all of the coaches, AD's, athletes, families and photographers that assisted with our Sentinel Senior Day project.
