Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Travis Tyler Moyer, 33, of Johnstown, on Sept. 13 turned himself in on charges of felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, strangulation and aggravated indecent assault following an incident on Aug. 13. Police did not release any details about the case, but court records show charges were initially filed Aug. 25 and Moyer was released on $5,000 unsecured bail by order of District Judge Paul Fegley.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Ryan Edward Dawson, 43, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault and summary criminal mischief after an incident at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 1200 block of Kelton Road. Police said Dawson went to the residence, banged on the door, damaged a window screen trying to enter the house and attempted to enter the residence through a side door that was also locked. Police said Dawson then opened a gate to enter the fenced-in backyard, finding the rear door unlocked but being held closed by a man. Police said Dawson overpowered him, forced the door open and repeatedly punched the man in the face, causing severe bruising, swelling and lacerations. Dawson was arrested and arraigned, and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Police are looking for a man they say stole three 65-inch Samsung Smart televisions from BJ's Wholesale Club at 10:53 a.m. Sept. 14. Police said the man put the televisions onto a cart and pushed them out of the store without paying for them. He loaded them into a white SUV, believed to be a Volkswagen Taos, that was waiting for him at the curb. The vehicle was believed to have a Maryland license plate. The televisions were valued at $999 apiece.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 59-year-old Liverpool man was killed in a pedestrian incident at 3:53 p.m. Sept. 16 on Route 11/15 in the area of 100 Old Trail Road in Liverpool Township. Police said Robert Reich was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 11/15 when he was struck by a 2020 Ford F550 in the right lane. Reich was pronounced dead at the scene, and the highway was closed for about three hours.