Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred along the 400 block of North West Street between 7 p.m. July 26 and 6 a.m. July 27. The victim told police that a red and yellow Coach purse, which contained several items, including a pair of Versace sunglasses, went missing from the vehicle, which had been parked in front of the victim's home.
Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are seeking to identify two people in connection with an incident that occurred at 2:53 p.m. May 29 in the parking lot of Tesla Motors on the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike. While entering their vehicle, the two people struck the right rear passenger door of the victim's car with their car door, leaving a dent. Police said the two people saw the damage but left in a gold or tan Toyota Camry without reporting the incident or providing information.
People are also reading…
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Samier Walker, 26, was charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after he was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of the Carlisle Police Department around 12:15 p.m. Monday. Walker was arrested on the 100 block of West Church Avenue. Police said they discovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia on Walker and in his bags. He was released on his own recognizance and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 9.