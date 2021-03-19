Sentinel police log for March 19

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Anthony L. Williams, 29, of Harrisburg was arrested on a warrant March 17 charged with theft by deception and bad checks after police said he remotely deposited $2,749 in to an account on Sept. 14, 2020 and immediately made ATM withdrawals and debit transaction, causing a $2,750.39 loss to Members 1st. A certified 10-day demand letter was sent to Williams but was returned unclaimed.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- No one was injured in a crash at 10:53 a.m. March 17 at the intersection of Main and Market streets. Police said Mandeep Singh, 28, of Mechanicsburg was going west on East Main Street when he went through a red light and hit a car driven by Kenneth Shover, 68, of Camp Hill who had been going north on South Market Street. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
- Dakota Reynolds, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident on March 16 in the 700 block of Old Silver Spring Road during which police said he came after the victim during a verbal argument, causing them to cower and fall down a flight of stairs. The victim was taken to the hospital.
- A car parked in the 300 block of East Main Street was hit overnight March 15-16, causing damage to the front driver's side bumper and quarter panel. The damage was discovered at 10:30 a.m. March 16. Police seek information.
- Larry Benner, 61, of Duncannon, was taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries following a crash at 3:20 p.m. March 15. Police said Katherine Chronister, 37, of Mechanicsburg, was driving south on North York Street when she attempted to turn left onto West Portland Street. On making the turn, Benner's car crashed into Chronister's car.
- The mirror of a car parked on the east side of the street in the 100 block of South Market Street was hit around 11 a.m. on March 15. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a pole fire that occurred at 3:08 p.m. March 14 in which a pole on the outer perimeter of Memorial Park near the gravel parking lot off of North Washington Street was found smoldering. Police said there were high winds that day and it is unknown how the fire started.
- The rear window of a home in the first block of West Allen Street was broken at 11:15 a.m. March 12. Police said the victim was home at the time and heard a loud bang, causing her dogs to bark. When the resident went to see what they were barking at, she found the window broken out.
- A package was taken from a home in the 300 block of East Main Street on March 11. The package was delivered at 10:30 a.m. and was reported missing at 2:17 p.m. Police seek information.
- The mirror of a car parked on the north side of the street in the 100 block of East Keller Street was damaged at 11:44 p.m. March 9. The vehicle that hit the mirror is believed to have been traveling west. Police seek information.
- Manasia Durham, 23, of New York City, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident at 12:25 a.m. March 5. Police said she was parked on the north side of the street in the first block of West Main Street when, for unknown reasons, she pulled out of the space, crossed the street and hit the storefront of Ritter's True Value.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Michael E. Siluk III, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with an simple assault after an incident at the Pike Motel at 12:30 a.m. March 17.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured in a three-car crash at 5:45 a.m. March 18 in South Middleton Township. Police said Barbara A. Miller, 77, of Dillsburg, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla when she attempted to make a left turn onto the Interstate 81 entrance ramp, but didn't have enough clearance and hit by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by John L. Shope, 20, of Carlisle. Police said it was dark and raining at the time of the crash. Both Miller and a passenger in her car suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
- No one was injured in a hit and run crash at 6:50 a.m. March 19 at the I-81 off-ramp in Silver Spring Township. Police said Daniel W. Murtha, 19, of Enola, was driving a 200 Ford F-150XLT in the far right lane along the exit ramp when a white Nissan sedan merged into the lane, hit Murtha's truck and continued on. Police said no damage was seen on the truck.
