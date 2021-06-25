 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for June 25
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Colette Silvestri-Parsells, 62, of Enola, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment after a crash at 1:22 p.m. June 17 in the 400 block of South York Street. Police said Silvestri-Parsells was driving north on South York Street when she veered to the right and went off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and stone pillar.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

