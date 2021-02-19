Sentinel police log for Feb. 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Dwayne Kaylor, 55, of York Springs was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 South near mile marker 37 at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 18. Police said he lost control of his Toyota Tundra due to road conditions, hitting and embankment then crossing back across both lanes of travel to hit the center median.
State Police at Carlisle
- A blue five-foot Werner ladder was taken from Hoss's in the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 27.
- Mary E. Miller, 53, of Shermans Dale, suffered a possible injury in a crash at 6:05 a.m. Feb. 17. Police said Miller was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox north on Burnthouse Road in Dickinson Township when she attempted to make a right turn onto West Old York Road and drove into the path of a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Madea I. Bauserman, 64, of Shippensburg.
State Police at Harrisburg
- Zora A. Beecher, 31, of Mount Holly Springs, was not injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 18. Police said Beecher was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy east on Route 581 in Hampden Township when she went into the left lane to pass a vehicle traveling in the right lane. She lost control of the car and went off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.