Sentinel-area leaderboards after Week 6

Sentinel-area football leaderboards after Week 6
(Stats reflect only those reported to The Sentinel)
RUSHING
Player (team) Rush Yards Avg TDs
1. Sean Smith (Carlisle) 123 857 7.0 11
2. Sy Burgos (East Pennsboro) 68 616 9.1 9
3. Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez (Cedar Cliff) 107 593 5.5 3
4. Dillon Wakefield (Big Spring) 92 589 6.4 7
5. Joey Menke (Boiling Springs) 66 546 8.3 7
6. Micah Brubaker (Mechanicsburg) 65 533 8.2 11
7. Jordan Heisey (Northern) 74 527 7.1 6
8. Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land) 102 516 5.1 7
9. Jacob Shermeyer (East Pennsboro) 88 491 5.6 5
10. Devin Wilson (Shippensburg) 79 432 5.5 6
RECEIVING
Player (team) Rec Yards Avg TDs
1. Isaiah Houser (Shippensburg) 20 537 26.9 4
2. Cam Ochs (Camp Hill) 17 405 23.8 4
3. Trenten Smith Jr. (Cedar Cliff) 28 283 10.1 2
4. Maximilian Schlager (Trinity) 19 272 14.3 3
5. Rashawn Early-Holton (Mechanicsburg) 10 246 24.6 2
6. Christian Doi (Camp Hill) 9 218 24.2 3
7. Nick Morrison (Mechanicsburg) 16 217 13.6 4
8. James Anderson (Mechanicsburg) 14 216 15.4 3
9. Anthony Smith (Shippensburg) 14 215 15.4 1
10. Griffin Huffman (Cumberland Valley) 7 208 29.7 2
PASSING
Player (team) Comp-Att Yards TDs Int
1. Daniel Shuster (Camp Hill) 63-124 1,143 11 7
2. Micah Brubaker (Mechanicsburg) 69-92 1,017 13 3
3. Zach Manning (Shippensburg) 55-115 943 6 4
4. Gannon McMeans (Cedar Cliff) 73-127 706 7 9
5. Roman Jensen (Red Land) 46-88 528 3 5
6. Jordan Heisey (Northern) 39-81 516 2 4
7. Jack Shulenberger (Big Spring) 28-62 417 2 5
8. Isaac Sines (Cumberland Valley) 35-88 415 4 3
9. Landon Kuntzelman (Trinity) 37-91 356 2 3
10. Colin Lunde (Boiling Springs) 17-39 285 3 2
SCORING
(Includes two-point conversions, extra points and field goals where applicable)
Player (team) TDs 2-pt PATs Pts
1. Micah Brubaker (Mechanicsburg) 11 1 0 68
2. Sean Smith (Carlisle) 11 0 0 66
3. Sy Burgos (East Pennsboro) 9 0 0 54
4. Dillon Wakefield (Big Spring) 8 0 0 48
5. Joey Menke (Boiling Springs) 7 0 0 42
5. Taylor Shearer (Mechanicsburg) 7 0 0 42
5. Nick Morrison (Mechanicsburg) 4 0 15 42
5. Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land) 7 0 0 42
9. Jordan Heisey (Northern) 6 1 0 38
9. Devin Wilson (Shippensburg) 6 1 0 38
KICKING
Player (team) FGs PATs Pts
1. Mason Yohn (Northern) 6 16 34
2. Jack Laing (Boiling Springs) 2 24 30
3. Dakota Campbell (East Pennsboro) 3 19 28
4. Gavin Feliciano (Red Land) 4 11 23
5. Derek Witmer (Cedar Cliff) 0 22 22
6. Nick Morrison (Mechanicsburg) 1 15 18
7. Collin Roberts (Big Spring) 0 17 17
8. Isaac Sines (Cumberland Valley) 2 7 13
9. Braydon Keller (Carlisle) 0 10 10
10. Daniel Shuster (Camp Hill) 0 9 9
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!