Senior Showcase: The Carlisle High School Class of 2020

The Class of 2020 came into their senior year expecting all the time-honored traditions – the prom, the class trip, a normal graduation ceremony.

Disruptions caused by COVID-19 took all of that away from them.

But instead of feeling defeated, Carlisle High School students rallied around the idea of an online version of the Renaissance – the year-end talent show.

They produced a 45-minute video called the Senior Showcase and posted it on the school district website. By doing so, they refused to allow the pandemic to define for them what their senior year must be.

They decided to make the best of their circumstances by piecing together something very special and unique to their class. They showed remarkable grit and creativity. It was such a pleasure to bring their story to the public.

