Saturday, Oct. 22 - Shippensburg

  • Updated
Shippensburg Halloween Parade 39

Shippensburg held its annual Halloween parade on Tuesday. In spite of the chilly weather, costumed characters, floats and emergency response vehicles filled the streets.

Shippensburg will host its 34th annual Halloween parade on Oct. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. in the downtown area.

The parade takes place along East King Street and is hosted by the Shippensburg Kids Events Committee

