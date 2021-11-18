 Skip to main content
Santa comes to Carlisle

Santa Visits Carlisle

Ian Stouffer, 4, left, tells Santa Claus what he would like for Christmas during a visit Dec. 5, 2020.
  • Date: Friday, Dec. 3
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • Location: The Square in downtown Carlisle
  • Details: Santa Claus will ride into town at 6 p.m. in a horse-drawn carriage. At Veteran’s Courtyard on the Square, he will lead the tree lighting ceremony that will feature the new Carlisle Community Christmas Tree. The 26-foot tall panel tree, sponsored by the GB Stuart Foundation, will feature more than 1,000 lights and be topped by a four-foot tall lit star. The tree will be the backdrop for Santa photos taken at events or for downtown visitors.
