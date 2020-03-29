Sanchez: Quibbling over what to call COVID-19 misses escalating and dangerous dynamics

China's Xi Jinping points an accusatory finger west. Donald Trump points his forefinger east.
Neither leader wants to weather the factual blame due to each for initial mishandling of the coronavirus.
And the jousting between Washington and Beijing is dangerously increasing as China is readying to gear back up, having weathered the worst of COVID-19, while the impact of the virus is beginning to snowball in the U.S.
Human lives depend on cooperation right now and are poorly served by the growing contention in U.S.-China relations.
Yet that fact is being missed by many, including politicians. One example is how people have been gullibly drawn into the verbal clanging over what to call the virus behind the global pandemic.
Is it racist or rational for President Trump to insist on calling COVID-19 the "Chinese" or 'Wuhan" virus?
It's both.
But lingering too long on this issue distracts from what should matter most: our efforts to blunt the lethality of the coronavirus and get the global economy back online.
Orville Schell, director of the Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations, captured the scope of the situation in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.
"What we're seeing in a very alarming way is we're almost snapping back to a pre-1972 state," Schell told the Journal, referring to the year President Nixon traveled to Beijing to meet with Mao Zedong and restore diplomatic relations. "I think we're getting closer and closer to that point where it will be very, very difficult to reknit the fabric."
Such insight is valued little when people are inclined to win shouting matches on social media about what to call the virus that could kill them.
Here goes anyway.
Fact one: The coronavirus began in Wuhan, China.
Fact two: The American public has a long record of racist and reactionary assaults, especially in times of heightened anxiety. People of Asian descent deserve no blame.
Call the disease COVID-19. The World Health Organization labeled it as such in part to lessen such unwarranted acts, a fact that greatly pleased China, as the term gives the country some cover.
Somehow, Americans dispassionately forget that the it's the People's Republic of China, where the Chinese Communist Party rules.
"Made in China" has come a long way since the era of cheap, mass-produced clothing and toys. The goal of China's government has long been to become a global superpower by both military strength and by dominating in fields like artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and other high-tech industries. It's well on its way.
How and when it gets there is the topic of many a U.S. defense report. Conspiracy theorists, seeking leverage where they deserve no platform, speak of improbable links between those goals and the spread of COVID-19.
This much is true: China initially didn't do enough to contain the pandemic, denying its scope and lethality, silencing doctors and, apparently, detaining activists and journalists who questioned its actions.
Chinese officials even tried to blame the U.S. military for bringing the virus to Wuhan. It's a disinformation campaign with no U.S. equivalent.
But President Trump would like to control the narrative. He has a second term to gain if he can deflect criticism from his administration's blunders in addressing testing capacity, bed space and the dire necessity of ventilators and face masks.
Public quibbling about what to call the virus serves his convenient deflection.
Trump is stellar at messaging to his most fervent followers; issuing all sorts of dog whistles that they heel to, roll over and beg for more. His insistence on calling the virus Chinese fit the bill.
Increasing tension between the two countries -- or within the U.S. body politic — serves no one well. Like it or not at this point, we are all in the same boat, medically and economically, and in a fight to save ourselves from COVID-19.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.
