Salvation Army's red kettles will be out this weekend

Having had to cancel their two major fundraisers and looking at an increase in requests for assistance at Christmas, the Salvation Army has launched its “Rescue Christmas” campaign that includes the annual reappearance of the red kettles.

“We just want to do the best we can and knock it out of the park because we don’t know how long the pandemic is going to last, but what we do know is that people need assistance now as much as before or even more than ever,” said Lauren Sheeler, business and development associate at the Carlisle Corps of the Salvation Army.

Bell ringers will be out this weekend at Knisley’s Pet and Farm Center at 1025 Ritner Highway and at Feathers in the Nest at 61 W. Chapel Ave. Earth Artisan & Outfitter, located across the parking lot from Feathers in the Nest, will host the red kettle on Saturdays in December.

Beginning Nov. 21, traditional kettle stands will be in full swing at locations around Cumberland County.

The online schedule for volunteers to ring the bell has not been posted since they are still working out details with store managers, but those interested in helping can contact the Salvation Army.