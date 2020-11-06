Salvation Army's red kettles will be out this weekend

Having had to cancel their two major fundraisers and looking at an increase in requests for assistance at Christmas, the Salvation Army has launched its “Rescue Christmas” campaign that includes the annual reappearance of the red kettles.
“We just want to do the best we can and knock it out of the park because we don’t know how long the pandemic is going to last, but what we do know is that people need assistance now as much as before or even more than ever,” said Lauren Sheeler, business and development associate at the Carlisle Corps of the Salvation Army.
Bell ringers will be out this weekend at Knisley’s Pet and Farm Center at 1025 Ritner Highway and at Feathers in the Nest at 61 W. Chapel Ave. Earth Artisan & Outfitter, located across the parking lot from Feathers in the Nest, will host the red kettle on Saturdays in December.
Beginning Nov. 21, traditional kettle stands will be in full swing at locations around Cumberland County.
The online schedule for volunteers to ring the bell has not been posted since they are still working out details with store managers, but those interested in helping can contact the Salvation Army.
Volunteer bell ringers will be equipped with a mask, hand sanitizer and a spray so that they can sanitize the kettle between donations. Sheeler said they will also be trained to step away from the kettle when someone makes a donation to ensure social distancing.
The Most Amazing Race, a competition in which contestants have to complete challenges throughout Carlisle, and the Carlisle Catwalk, a fashion show featuring items donated to the Salvation Army Family Store, were canceled due to the coronavirus this year.
The organization also had to rethink its desktop kettle program due to the pandemic. Even so, more small businesses have joined the program and will have desktop kettles available for their customers to make donations to the Salvation Army.
“We’re trying to be a little more strategic because some places where the kettles are normally placed either are closed or are only doing curbside pick-up or have capacity limitations,” Sheeler said.
Donations may be made online as well, and people can also create their own virtual red kettle to raise money for the Salvation Army at https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/carlisle-christmas-kettle/c299995.
The Salvation Army has seen a record number of children and families apply for Christmas assistance, Sheeler said. The community can help fill those requests though the Angel Tree, which will allows participants to take a name from the tree, shop for that child and return the gifts to a designated spot so they can be given to the child.
“The outpouring of support from our small business community means the world,” said Lt. Ozzie Urbaez, commanding officer for the Salvation Army Carlisle Corps. “These businesses and the community at large make up the army behind our army, playing an integral role in helping us rescue Christmas for the Carlisle community and continue to provide support throughout the next year and beyond.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
