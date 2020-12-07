Saluting an officer

Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

At the pandemic’s height, his funeral procession passed through downtown Carlisle. Police, fire, emergency officers and other first responders from around the region, as well as community members, strapped on masks and lined High Street to give Tim a hero’s farewell.

It was an emotional event indicative of how this community cares about those who swore to protect them. I was honored to document this beautiful tribute to a man, and our town.

