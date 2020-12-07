 Skip to main content
Saluting an officer

Corporal Tim Groller Motorcade

Law enforcement officers from Carlisle and surrounding agencies and residents of the Carlisle area attend the ceremonial motorcade of Carlisle Police Department Cpl. Tim Groller Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. Groller died after a battle with cancer.

Carlisle Police Detective Tim Groller passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

At the pandemic’s height, his funeral procession passed through downtown Carlisle. Police, fire, emergency officers and other first responders from around the region, as well as community members, strapped on masks and lined High Street to give Tim a hero’s farewell.

It was an emotional event indicative of how this community cares about those who swore to protect them. I was honored to document this beautiful tribute to a man, and our town.

