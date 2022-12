Lee enters his fourth and final year in the competitive pool and has built quite the report card. He added to an already lengthy list of A-plus swims last year, snaring silver medals in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the 2A district championships. Lee concluded his junior campaign with an eighth-place tally in the breaststroke at states and had previously contributed to a gold-medal 200 medley relay swim at districts.