Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.