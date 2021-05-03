You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
A Lemoyne woman faces murder in the third degree and homicide by vehicle charges after East Pennsboro Township Police said she, while under the influence of controlled substances, caused a crash that killed a man Tuesday.
A Lewisberry man was killed in a crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.
The popular Harrisburg vegan restaurant and boutique brewery will open its second location at 46 W. High St. in Carlisle, the former site of The Pie Haus.
Three years ago, Abi Sweger was a walk-on kicker for Big Spring as a senior. She's now one of a handful of women to score in an NCAA football game.
Bartman apologized for his actions, telling the judge "I was isolated last year in lockdown. I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”
Carl Scott Lybrand Jr., 41, was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and remains in Adams County Prison after bail was denied due to it being a homicide case.
While off-year primaries tend to generate low voter turnout, Pennsylvania voters will have four important ballot questions before them in May when they go to the polls – either by mail or in person.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of someone firing a paintball gun at two pedestrians in Carlisle, as well as a police pursuit of a motorcycle in Upper Allen Township.
Project 1 will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection and construct a roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover and Penn streets.
