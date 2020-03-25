Rosemarie C. Peiffer (1936-2013)

It was from her roots as a farm girl in Schuylkill County that Rosemarie Peiffer developed a love for agriculture, land preservation and conservation.

Peiffer was a nurse and mother of three when she first entered the political spotlight in 1969 in response to a land development project in Lower Allen Township that threatened to destroy 160 acres of farmland near her home. Her grassroots efforts to rally the community led to changes in the developer’s plans that reduced the density and provided open space.

But Peiffer was only getting started. In 1975, she won a seat on the New Cumberland Borough Council, becoming the first woman elected to that government board. She made history again in 1980 by becoming Cumberland County’s first female commissioner and only the second woman ever in Pennsylvania to be elected as a county executive.

She left politics in 1992 after an unsuccessful bid for a state Senate seat.

