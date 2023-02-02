Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?

A: I live[d] just down the road in Mechanicsburg, and I’ve been traveling here regularly since 2014, but I was able to move here permanently in November 2021.

Q: What do you do for a living?

A: I’ve been in government in some capacity for more than fifteen years, and I actually recently retired from my role in Indigenous Environmental Public Health at the Government of Canada. I’m currently working in a new role in Human Services for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania out of Harrisburg.

Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

A: I was approached by a local artist and business owner (nDesign Art Haus) in Carlisle, Natalie Dohman, who was developing a project to help amplify local indigenous voices through art. We originally met because she was my server at The Carlisle Diner, and we got to know each other. I ended up consulting with her and we discussed more and more ideas together.

We attended a virtual town hall meeting featuring the documentary "Home From School: The Children of Carlisle", following screening of the documentary there was a panel discussion with the Mayor Shultz as on of the panelists. Another panelist was an Anishinaabe activist Mike Forcia (he led the toppling of the Christopher Columbus Statue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 10, 2020. Mike talked a lot about what #LandBack means.

After the event there was lingering curiosity about #Landback… I was invited to attend a meeting Natalie was having with the borough manager and the mayor of Carlisle to discuss all of this. I really wanted to emphasize that what we need to focus on in any future plans is restoration of the land, which restores the ability for us—Ojibwe people—to live our traditional lifeways. Originally, people would move in family groups along these waterways and pathways, and the area where Carlisle is today was traditionally a place to trade and meet.

Because of the questions being asked in that meeting, I also talked about how women take care of the water and men take care of the fire, and how that has both practical and metaphorical meaning. But everything we do is toward life, and we’re always thinking seven generations ahead, to the people who will be there then, wanting to make sure that they’re also going to have a good life. And they were very impressed with all of that, and they encouraged us to submit an Indigenous Art Project proposal.

Getting involved was important for me because not only have residential schools impacted indigenous people all over this continent, but they have impacted my family directly. My grandfather, Vance Essaunce, was forcibly taken away from his home on G’Chimnissing (Beausoleil First Nation) to the Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie with his little brother Daniel. Vance escaped the school, but his little brother didn’t. When I first came to Carlisle I wanted to see if I could find any information about where his brother may have ended up. When I first started learning and researching about this, these records weren’t digitized. I had to come here in person to learn more about it. And I learned that the students who were taken to Carlisle were actually from all over the continent—even from Hawaii and Alaska. They were brought here from very far away, from all different communities—so when I was doing more research to try to find out what happened to my family, originally I thought that might be a possibility.

Many of the people from Ojibwe, Potawotami communities existed on both sides of the border, from present-day Wisconsin through Pennsylvania up into Ontario and Manitoba. Many of the historical records from the height of US and Canadian colonial expansion come from both sides of the border, and that’s the era in which my grandfather and his brother were born. A lot of land was changing hands very quickly to the west of Appalachia and then west of the Mississippi, and a lot of Indigenous families were caught in the midst of it and displaced. Most of the members of Beausoleil First Nation are descended from a mix of families from both North and South of the border because of this displacement, as well as the fact that we were traditionally a seasonally migratory people in the first place. So for me, visiting the Carlisle School archives was an opportunity to learn about my own family’s legacy as well as the legacy of this continent.

Carlisle is known internationally as the place where Indian Residential Schools—that was the first place, and it was the pattern that was used in all the other places that they showed up in North America. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the original residential school, and all of the others across North America were modeled after it. This was the blueprint for the destructive residential school system across this continent, so to be able to work here in Carlisle is in a way coming at the problem at the root.