Rocky Bleier puts Memorial Day into perspective

For the record, I wasn’t always a football fan. Bullies in high school turned me off to the sport. But then I dated my girlfriend, Stacey, who became my wife and I married into a Pittsburgh Steelers family. Because I had not followed the teams before, it just made sense for me to become a Black and Gold fan by default.

In late May, the opportunity came along to attend a Memorial Day event with the legendary Rocky Bleier as the guest speaker. A Vietnam War veteran, he was wounded in action and told by a doctor that his injuries would end his football career. Instead of caving, Bleier defied the odds and helped the Steelers win four of their six Super Bowl championships.

And there he was, in-person, only about 10 feet in front of me. For a few days at least, I had some bragging rights within the family.

