Riker
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
A Lemoyne woman faces murder in the third degree and homicide by vehicle charges after East Pennsboro Township Police said she, while under the influence of controlled substances, caused a crash that killed a man Tuesday.
A Lewisberry man was killed in a crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.
The popular Harrisburg vegan restaurant and boutique brewery will open its second location at 46 W. High St. in Carlisle, the former site of The Pie Haus.
Cumberland Valley School District discusses parents' concerns with staggered start times for school next year
Superintendent David Christopher first announced at a school board meeting on April 8 that the district had revised its 2021-22 building start and end times for 2021-22.
'He was a cheerleader': Cumberland Valley holding 'Jesse's Warrior Kingdom' benefit match Monday as former player Jesse King battles lymphoma
Jesse King was everyone's cheerleader, his friends said. Now it's their turn to support him and his family after sudden, life-threatening cancer diagnosis.
Cumberland Drive-In will be the site of the Penn State Dickinson Law's graduation ceremony, which has the theme "Drive to Thrive."
Carl Scott Lybrand Jr., 41, was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and remains in Adams County Prison after bail was denied due to it being a homicide case.
'It was all worth it': Former Big Spring kicker Abi Sweger joins rarified air extra points in Lebanon Valley College's two games
Three years ago, Abi Sweger was a walk-on kicker for Big Spring as a senior. She's now one of a handful of women to score in an NCAA football game.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an abandoned dog in LeTort Park in Carlisle, and crashes involving injuries in Cumberland County.