Carlisle’s lone postseason representative last fall, Kline advanced to the district tournament in a breakout sophomore campaign. He booked his debut trip to districts by defeating Motter in the four-way playoff at Mid-Penns, also shooting a 16-over par 88, and signed off on several mid-80s rounds throughout the regular season. Like last year, Kline is poised to be the Herd’s No. 1 golfer this fall.