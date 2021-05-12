Posted 5/11/2021 Please read our Core Values prior to applying at www.furryfriendsnetwork.com/adopt/our-expectations. My name is Remo. I am about 4... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Posted 5/11/2021 Please read our Core Values prior to applying at www.furryfriendsnetwork.com/adopt/our-expectations. My name is Remo. I am about 4... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
Police said the man was driving south in the 8500 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County when he was hit from behind.
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.
Destination Carlisle received grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to place the two markers as part of a program to celebrate American folklore, tall tales, foodways, myths, and legends in local communities.
A working plan to rehabilitate an historic Mechanicsburg meeting place into a “community hub center” has been set in motion by the Turning Poi…
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring the usual mix of performances, vendors, food stands and trucks, a beer and wine garden and Children’s Alley.
Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief at a North Middleton park that closed the public restroom, an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and a theft arrest in Upper Allen.
Walde was pumping gas at the Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive in Gettysburg at about 9:23 a.m. March 18 when a Dodge Ram hit the vehicle, pinning Walde between the car and the gas pump.
Though Foundry Day will not return this June, most other events, including the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, are scheduled to take place this summer after being canceled the previous year due to the pandemic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.