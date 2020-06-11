Relic locomotive heading to Scranton

The acquisition of the 409 also reflects the strong interest of GVT’s owners, all of whom grew up around the DL&W in western New York, in preserving elements of that railroad, he said. The 409 will be the third Lackawanna locomotive the company has obtained and brought to Scranton, he said. The 426 is on display at Steamtown National Historic Site, and the 959 is in the midst of restoration.

Norman Barrett, who is president of Steamtown’s Iron Horse Society and involved in a number of rail history preservation projects, said he heard probably a year ago that the 409 was being retired and hoped someone would step in to preserve it . He was pleasantly surprised when GVT announced it had purchased the locomotive.

“It’s good for the area,” Barrett said. “We have a national rail museum in our backyard, and our local rail operator is a rail fan and has purchased these things and is willing to show them once they are fixed up and operable. ... It’s all good stuff.”

The 409 was most recently in service at a steel plant in Indiana, Monte Verde said. It is not clear when it will arrive in Scranton, but it will go to GVT’s new maintenance facility in Green Ridge, where restoration will take place, he said. That work will include giving the locomotive a historically accurate paint scheme and preparing it “for at least some amount of regular use.”