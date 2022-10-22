You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.*** Available for ADOPTION*** Introducing REBA!! She will be... View on PetFinder
Reba
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
Theo Mazias grew up around hot-chee dogs and listened to stories of Carlisle basketball's state title run. He's now carving out his own path as the Herd's kicker this fall.
“We regret any service problem experienced by our customers and appreciate it when they bring issues to our attention,” said Mark Lawrence, a strategic communications specialist for the Atlantic area of the postal service covering upstate New York and central and western Pennsylvania.
Jason Baker has been hired as the next assistant to the superintendent of South Middleton School District.
A Cumberland County Prison inmate has been convicted of offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife.
"We knew the past couple of years that it's gonna be a dogfight, and we came out and we capitalized.” - Steel-High's Alex Erby after a 35-28 win against Trinity.
South Middleton Township supervisors approve Harbour Village plans along South Spring Garden Street development projects
Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour, said the project uses low-income housing tax credits that were approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Financing Agency last fall.
It’s easy to miss the Italian Taxi when you’re driving down Baltimore Street in Mount Holly Springs, but it’s well worth your time to make a stop.
Work on the roundabout at B and North College streets in Carlisle is running ahead schedule and is expected to wrap up in November.
SCOREBOARD: Check out the final scores from Friday's football games plus links to all of The Sentinel's coverage.