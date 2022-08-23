Reagan Eickhoff, sr., mid, Boiling Springs

Last year’s All-Sentinel Player of the Year, Eickhoff is armed for a first-string senior season. In her junior campaign, the Bubbletown standout and Ohio State pledge scored 27 goals and dished 15 assists. By heading Boiling Springs’ offensive production, Eickhoff helped pilot the Bubblers to a 20-4 record, a PIAA Class A quarterfinal appearance and garnered All-State First Team honors.