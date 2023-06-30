PHOENIX — Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Thursday.

Tampa Bay won two of three in a series between the 1998 expansion teams. The Rays lead the major leagues at 56-28, while Arizona tops the NL West at 48-34.

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll left after four innings with right shoulder soreness.

WHITE SOX 9, ANGELS 7: Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and Chicago beat host Los Angeles, overcoming Shohei Ohtani's Angels-record 14th homer in June.

The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month in the ninth inning with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman's slider. Ohtani leads the majors with 29 homers and is batting .309.

YANKEES 10, A'S 4: Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and visiting New York beat Oakland to take two of three from the major league-worst Athletics.

PIRATES 5, PADRES 4: Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with a go-ahead single in a three run seventh inning that rallied host Pittsburgh over San Diego for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres' losing streak to five.

TIGERS 8, RANGERS 5: Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single for Detroit, which had another pitcher get hurt while earning a series split at AL West-leading Texas.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 3 (10): José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but host Kansas City rebounded to beat Cleveland on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin's two-run double in the bottom half.

Even with the win, the Royals reached the season's midpoint at 23-58, the worst first-half record in team history.

MARLINS 2, RED SOX 0: Jean Segura's infield single broke up Brayan Bello's no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and Miami followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and win at Boston.

BLUE JAYS 2, GIANTS 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and host Toronto beat San Francisco.

BREWERS 3, METS 2: Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and visiting Milwaukee hung to beat New York, dropping the Mets a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.

PHILLIES 3, CUBS 1: Kyle Schwarber homered on the game's first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and surging Philadelphia won at Chicago.

ASTROS 14, CARDINALS 0: Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and Houston blew out Adam Wainwright and host St. Louis.