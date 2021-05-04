Rafiki
A Lemoyne woman faces murder in the third degree and homicide by vehicle charges after East Pennsboro Township Police said she, while under the influence of controlled substances, caused a crash that killed a man Tuesday.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
While off-year primaries tend to generate low voter turnout, Pennsylvania voters will have four important ballot questions before them in May when they go to the polls – either by mail or in person.
'It was all worth it': Former Big Spring kicker Abi Sweger joins rarified air extra points in Lebanon Valley College's two games
Three years ago, Abi Sweger was a walk-on kicker for Big Spring as a senior. She's now one of a handful of women to score in an NCAA football game.
Bartman apologized for his actions, telling the judge "I was isolated last year in lockdown. I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”
Police: 2 flown to hospital after falling from mattress pulled behind truck during party in Northern York County
Police said a teen was driving a pick-up with a chain hooked to the back of his truck, pulling a box spring and mattress as two people rode on the mattress.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of someone firing a paintball gun at two pedestrians in Carlisle, as well as a police pursuit of a motorcycle in Upper Allen Township.
Project 1 will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection and construct a roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover and Penn streets.
Lower Mifflin woman faces more charges in treatment of adopted children; husband now charged with assault
The juvenile victim said that between January 2017 and July 2020, the couple used a plastic wiffle ball bat to strike the child, and David Noreika allegedly choked the child and struck the child on separate occasions with a closed fist.
Today's Sentinel police log includes vehicle entries in North Middleton Township and an arrest in Upper Allen involving a pistol being fired during a domestic dispute.