1969 - Racial tensions rise in Carlisle

Racial tensions in Carlisle boiled over in early April 1969 in the form of arson and other civil disturbances centered on the northwest quadrant of town. The resulting arrests prompted a peaceful march on April 9, 1969, by about 75 people on the borough municipal building on West South Street.

The following evening, about 150 people showed up at a special borough council meeting called to “iron out” ongoing problems. The Sentinel reported that there were many in the audience who hurled accusations of police brutality and inequality. Several people wanted to know if a police officer would be arrested on charges he threw a brick through a window, injuring a 14-year-old girl.

Council President G. Kenneth Bishop read a prepared statement in which he said the civil disorder of recent days could undo progress made in race relations between the borough council and the Progress Now Committee. Bishop called on young people, black and white, to talk and build a dialogue in order to address equal opportunity to receive justice, education, housing and jobs.

Four days later, on April 14, the council held a follow-up meeting with representatives of the black community to plan ways of bridging the communications gap between the races. Three months later, racial tensions in nearby York exploded into rioting that claimed two lives — a black woman and a white police officer.

