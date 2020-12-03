Pushing for more information

The scope of information that the state Department of Health had to handle and make public was unprecedented. The department may have been used to reporting data on the seasonal flu and West Nile Virus cases, but a global pandemic was simply on a different scale.

And though the department has steadily grown its output of public information and data, not all of that was available at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.

One area of chief concern was long-term care. With the governor's shutdown order, the majority of the worst cases were being detected in nursing homes.

The problem was, the only information the Department of Health offered to the public was a look at cases in each county - not by facility.

I think it was important for our newspaper, as well as plenty of others, to keep noting discrepancies and the need for further information that readers and residents wanted as concerns rose over the disease. With push from residents and others across the state, the department now has weekly updates to facilities (though they are still self-reporting) as well as other breakdowns of information covering age, co-morbidities and hospitalizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0