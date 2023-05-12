President
• Joseph Biden, White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington,D.C. 20500.
Vice President
• Kamala Harris, Old Executive Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20501.
U.S. Senator
•Robert Casey, (d), 393 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Tel: 202-224-6324. district office: 200 N. Third St., Suite 14a, Harrisburg 17101. Tel: 717-231-7540. Website: www.casey.senate.gov
• John Fetterman, (d), Suite B40B Dirken Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Tel: 202224-4254. Local office: 320 Market St., Suite 475E, Harrisburg, Pa 17101, Tel. 717-782-3951. Website: www. fetterman.senate.gov
U.S. Representative
• John Joyce, r-13th district, 1221 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, Tel.: 202-2252431. Local office: 100 Lincoln Way East, Suite B, Chambersburg. Tel.: 717-753-6344. Website: Johnjoyce. house.gov
• Scott Perry, r-10th district, 2160 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, Tel. 202-2255836. Local office: 730 N. Front St., Wormleysburg. Tel: 717-635-9504. Website: perry.house.gov.
Governor
• Josh Shapiro, 225 Main Capitol Building, Harrisburg 17120. Tel: 717787-2500.