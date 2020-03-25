Prosecutors to appeal new gun charges trial ruling in murder

PITTSBURGH — Federal prosecutors say they will appeal an order for a new trial on weapons charges for a man accused of killing a woman 4½ years ago shortly before she was to meet with prosecutors about his New Jersey-supplied heroin ring.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun Sweeney last week filed a notice of appeal with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Price Montgomery.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Montgomery was convicted last fall in the August 2014 shooting death of 34-year-old Tina Crawford and the wounding of her 63-year-old mother in Pittsburgh. Prosecutors said the victim made drug runs for Montgomery and considered him a friend but was slain about an hour before she was to meet with federal prosecutors.

A federal judge on March 4 ordered a new trial on gun possession counts for Montgomery and a co-defendant, citing a Supreme Court decision last year saying prosecutors must prove people banned from having guns are aware of that fact. Before, it was enough for the government to show that a felon had possession of a gun.

Prosecutors have said the conviction of killing a federal witness, which wasn’t affected by the judge’s ruling, carries a mandatory life sentence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0