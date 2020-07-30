Faith in Focus: Proclamation began Baha'i faith in 1844

The Baha’i Faith began in Persia (currently Iran) in 1844 when the Bab, whose title means “the Gate,” proclaimed His mission as a Prophet and foretold the coming of Baha’u’llah. Baha’u’llah, whose title means “the Glory of God,” proclaimed His mission in 1863, and Baha’is regard Him as the latest in the succession of Divine Messengers who founded the world’s major religions. Baha’is consider the year 1844 as the beginning of the Baha’i Era — a new cycle of human history — ending the cycle of prophecy and beginning the cycle of fulfillment. In less than 200 years it has become a universal faith present in virtually every country in the world, with followers from every national, ethnic, religious, and tribal background.

Sacred writings and worship

Baha’is read from the Sacred Writings of the Bab and Baha’u’llah, as well as all the other Holy Books of other faiths. Baha’u’llah said: “Immerse yourselves in the ocean of My words, that ye may unravel its secrets, and discover all the pearls of wisdom that lie hid in its depths.” This new Revelation, as the creative Word of God, has the power to touch our hearts, transform, and reform the world. “It is in Our power,” Baha’u’llah said, “should We wish it, to enable a speck of floating dust to generate, in less than the twinkling of an eye, suns of infinite, of unimaginable splendor, to cause a dewdrop to develop into vast and numberless oceans, to infuse into every letter such a force as to empower it to unfold all the knowledge of past and future ages.”