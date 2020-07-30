Faith in Focus: Proclamation began Baha'i faith in 1844

‘Unite the hearts of thy servants, and reveal to them Thy great purpose,” begins one of the Baha’i prayers for unity. All of the Prophets and Holy Ones brought teachings about love, mercy, compassion, unity, and justice.
Baha’is sometimes refer to the “three onenesses” when summarizing our core beliefs about unity. The oneness of God is a belief in one Divine Creator who is the Source of All. The oneness of religion characterizes an understanding that all religions come from the same Source, and worship the same Light. If God or the Divine Creator can be viewed as the over-arching book, then each religion can be seen as another chapter in the unfolding story. The third oneness is the oneness of the human family, affirming the value and worth of every soul as children of God. Of course, oneness does not mean sameness. The Baha’i Holy Writings often refer to humanity using the metaphor of a garden whose beauty is enhanced by the various colors, shapes and patterns.
Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, proclaimed: “This is the changeless Faith of God, eternal in the past, eternal in the future.” Baha’is recognize the Founders and Prophets who came before – among them are Krishna, Abraham, Moses, Zoroaster, Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad. Many people are still unfamiliar with God’s newest religion. Here is a glimpse of the Baha’i Faith at a glance.
Origins and founders
The Baha’i Faith began in Persia (currently Iran) in 1844 when the Bab, whose title means “the Gate,” proclaimed His mission as a Prophet and foretold the coming of Baha’u’llah. Baha’u’llah, whose title means “the Glory of God,” proclaimed His mission in 1863, and Baha’is regard Him as the latest in the succession of Divine Messengers who founded the world’s major religions. Baha’is consider the year 1844 as the beginning of the Baha’i Era — a new cycle of human history — ending the cycle of prophecy and beginning the cycle of fulfillment. In less than 200 years it has become a universal faith present in virtually every country in the world, with followers from every national, ethnic, religious, and tribal background.
Sacred writings and worship
Baha’is read from the Sacred Writings of the Bab and Baha’u’llah, as well as all the other Holy Books of other faiths. Baha’u’llah said: “Immerse yourselves in the ocean of My words, that ye may unravel its secrets, and discover all the pearls of wisdom that lie hid in its depths.” This new Revelation, as the creative Word of God, has the power to touch our hearts, transform, and reform the world. “It is in Our power,” Baha’u’llah said, “should We wish it, to enable a speck of floating dust to generate, in less than the twinkling of an eye, suns of infinite, of unimaginable splendor, to cause a dewdrop to develop into vast and numberless oceans, to infuse into every letter such a force as to empower it to unfold all the knowledge of past and future ages.”
Daily private prayer, along with devotional gatherings, and celebration of holy days is a regular feature of Baha’i life and considered as essential spiritual inspiration and nourishment. We consider work performed in the spirit of service to humanity as the highest form of worship. There is no clergy in the Baha’i Faith and the community’s affairs are administered by local, national, and international bodies who follow Baha’i principles, such as compassion and consultation as part of their model of community building and unity. Baha’u’llah wrote: “The heaven of divine wisdom is illumined with the two luminaries of consultation and compassion. Take ye counsel together in all matters, inasmuch as consultation is the lamp of guidance which leadeth the way, and is the bestower of understanding.”
There are many other important principles and teachings, and volumes of Writings penned in Baha’u’llah’s own Hand. The worldwide Baha’i community is warm, vibrant, diverse, and welcoming – believing that we can walk together on a path of service to create a better world for our children and grandchildren.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!