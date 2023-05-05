A number of supervisor and council races in western Cumberland County are contested in this year's primary, though The Sentinel did not receive a response from those candidates for our Primary Preview.

Hopewell Township

A 6-year seat and a 2-year seat on the Hopewell Township Board of Supervisors will be contested on the Republican ballot, with the races likely contested again in November with a Democrat on the ballot.

Three Republican candidates are on the ballot for each of the races, with two of them running for each seat.

Republicans Theodore Diehl and Tyler Gamble are on the ballot for both the 6- and 2-year seats. They join candidate John Cover for the full-term seat, and Danny Forrester for the 2-year seat, on the ballot.

On the Democratic ballot, Justin Forrester is the only candidate listed for a supervisor seat.

Here is a look at John Cover. The other candidates did not respond to a request for information:

John Cover

Political Party: Republican

Age: 65

Residence: Hopewell Township

Education: Graduate of Chambersburg High School; associate's degree in management

Occupation: Owner of Cover's Auto Wreckers

What is the most important issue facing your municipality?

I feel our most important issue is: Hopewell Township, like our country, is divided. Our community needs leadership that can work together and take care of our citizens' needs.

All three supervisors should work together for the good of our community. Our roads need to be No. 1 priority and our citizens are our responsibility. I have 31 years experience working for our community, repairing cars to the satisfaction of each person.

This experience, listening to my customers' issues and problems, and then helping them within the guidelines of the state, should give me a lot of experience in solving community problems in a fair and balanced way. All citizens in our community are important. Let's move forward in a positive way and work together as a team. I love our community and will serve the citizens in it.

Penn Township

Republican incumbent Ron Tritt is defending his seat against party challenger Robert Bassett for a seat on the Penn Township Board of Supervisors.

There are no Democrats on the ballot, which could mean the primary winner will face an easy win in November.

Shippensburg Borough Council

Only the Middle Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council is contested in this year's primary. Democratic incumbent Jared Matthew Dailey, who was appointed in January 2022, seeks to retain that seat against party challenger Bennett Geesaman. There are no Republican candidates on the ballot for the seat.

Uncontested in the primary and likely November is the East Ward seat, where incumbent Josefine Smith is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Southampton Township

Another incumbent seeks to defend a seat, with Republican Scott Mack looking to hold off challenger Charles Suders in the race for Southampton Township Board of Supervisors.