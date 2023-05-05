Karl Smith

Transparency. West Pennsboro Township is about to experience rapid growth, and it is extremely difficult to get information. Meeting agendas should have more information so the public can be properly informed. More information should be available on the township website. It should also be easier to request information. For example on March 23, as a planning commission member, I requested documentation needed to review plans for 40 apartments on Back Street in Plainfield. After the township did not respond to the request, I filled out a Right-to-Know request. I am currently being told I should have the documents by May 31. This is not the way West Pennsboro Township should be run. The people deserve better.