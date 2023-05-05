Two people seek to unseat an incumbent for one open position on the West Pennsboro Township Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Charles Finkenbinder and Republican candidate Joshua Miller did not return a request for comment.
Here is a look at the other candidate:
Karl Smith
Political Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: West Pennsboro Township
Education: Naval Nuclear Power School and Penn State
Occupation: Science teacher
Website: karlforwpt.com
What is the most important issue facing your municipality?
Transparency. West Pennsboro Township is about to experience rapid growth, and it is extremely difficult to get information. Meeting agendas should have more information so the public can be properly informed. More information should be available on the township website. It should also be easier to request information. For example on March 23, as a planning commission member, I requested documentation needed to review plans for 40 apartments on Back Street in Plainfield. After the township did not respond to the request, I filled out a Right-to-Know request. I am currently being told I should have the documents by May 31. This is not the way West Pennsboro Township should be run. The people deserve better.