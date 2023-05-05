An Upper Mifflin Township supervisor is defending her seat against two Republican challengers in the May 16 primary.

Whomever receives the Republican nomination potentially won't face a challenger in November, with no Democratic candidate on the ballot in the primary.

Challengers Andy Kurnath and Randall Mentzer did not respond to a request for information for the Primary Preview.

Here is a look at the incumbent running in the race:

Heidi Clevenger

Political Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Upper Mifflin Township, Cumberland County

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting

Occupation: Dairy farmer

What is the most important issue facing your municipality?

I feel that the most important issue facing Upper Mifflin Township is funding for our roads. Upper Mifflin has just over 25 miles of roads to maintain with just over 1,300 residents. Based on cost, our township budget only allows for one mile of road to be paved every two years! That means it would take 50 years to pave all 25 miles just one time.

Our larger counterparts, for example, West Pennsboro, has just over double the mileage of roads, and their population quadruples that of Upper Mifflin Township.

We need to keep exploring ways to maintain our roads, such as grants and low-interest loans to avoid raising taxes. The residents of Upper Mifflin Township do not need to be taxed any more than they already are, and I’m sure most of them would agree.