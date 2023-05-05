Some notable races that will not be contested in the primary include Carlisle’s Borough Council race. On the ballot this year are four Democrats seeking four open seats: incumbents Joel Hicks, Jeff Stuby and Cate Mellen with Democrat Jackie Roos. No Republicans are on the ballot, and neither is Democratic incumbent Sean Crampsie.

Camp Hill Borough Council usually attracts a large number of candidates, but only two Democrats — Thomas Fink and Tim Jackson — are on the ballot this year for three open seats.

Mount Holly Springs didn’t attract any mayoral candidates to replace appointed mayor Brian Robertson, and only two incumbents — Gay Bowman and Lois Stoner — are on the ballot for the council’s three open seats.

On the Cumberland County level, Republican incumbent District Attorney Sean McCormack is running unopposed. Incumbent magisterial district judges Elizabeth Beckley, Michael Sanderson, Jonathan Birbeck and Mark Martin are also running unopposed.

The West Shore School Board race for Region 1 became uncontested after a candidate withdrew. Now, only cross-filed candidate Adam Trone is on the ballot.

The Upper Allen Township commissioner race on the Democratic ballot also suddenly became uncontested after a candidate withdrew after petition filings. Now, only Eric Fairchild, Clayton Horvath and Phil Walsh are left on that ballot in the race for three open seats on the board. This race, however, will be contested in November, with three Republican incumbents — Jim Cochran, Ken Martin and Jeff Walter — seeking re-election.

Other races, though uncontested in the primary, will also be contested in the November election.

All three incumbents on the Mechanicsburg Borough Council — Democrat Sara Agerton and Republicans John Anthony and Kyle Miller — seek re-election, with three challengers also looking to unseat them. Mark Stoner will be on the Republican ballot, while Jarrett Freeman and Russell Matthews are on the Democratic ballot.

Hampden Township incumbent Republican commissioners Al Bienstock and John V. Thomas won’t have any challengers in May, but Democrat Kristin Sue Smith is on her party’s ballot and likely to challenge them in November.

In Lower Allen Township, H. Edward Black is not seeking re-election, but two Republicans recently appointed to the board, Charles Brown and Jennifer Caron, are running to retain seats on the board. They’ll be joined by Shawn Fabian on the Republican ballot, and will likely face Democratic candidates John Freidhoff and Joe Swartz in November.

In New Cumberland, Democrat Joan Erney is again seeking to become mayor after losing to Doug Morrow, who died last year. She will face Republican Thaddeus Eisenhower, who was appointed to the position.

The New Cumberland Borough Council will also be contested in November, with three Republicans — Frank Kelly, Gibby Parthemore and incumbent David Stone — likely to take on three Democrats — Robert Hasemeier, Donna Johnson and Drew Lawrence — for three open seats.